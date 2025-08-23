ETHZilla plans to raise $10 billion through a rights offering to support continued ETH purchases

PANews reported on August 23rd that Strategic ETH Reserve announced in a post on the X platform that ETHZilla (formerly 180 Life Sciences Corp.), a Nasdaq-listed Ethereum treasury company, has disclosed that it has amended its previously executed securities sales agreement regarding the issuance of common stock in the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Under the terms of the amended sales agreement, the company will be able to raise up to $10,000,000.000 through the issuance and sale of shares of common stock to support its continued purchase of ETH.

