ETHZilla unleashes fresh $350M war chest for Ethereum bets

ETHZilla CEO McAndrew Rudisill said the company’s strategy is to deploy Ether on the Ethereum network through layer-2 protocols and tokenizing real-world assets.

Ether treasury company ETHZilla is looking to raise another $350 million through new convertible bonds, with funds marked for more Ether purchases and generating yield through investments in the ecosystem.

ETHZilla chairman and CEO McAndrew Rudisill said on Monday that the company’s strategy is to deploy Ether (ETH) in “cash-flowing assets” on the Ethereum network through layer-2 protocols and tokenizing real-world assets.

A growing number of digital asset companies are moving past simply holding crypto and looking to generate yields through active participation in the ecosystem, which crypto executives told Cointelegraph in August, could help spark a DeFi Summer 2.0.

Read more