Ethzilla Unveils $250M Share Buyback, Reveals $ETH Holdings

Ethzilla revealed a $250 million share repurchase plan to enhance shareholder value. The company currently holds 102,237 Ethereum tokens, valued at approximately $489 million, purchased at an average price of $3,948.72 per coin. Ethzilla aims to grow its Ethereum treasury while offering an aggressive stock buyback program to support its financial strategy and maximize returns for investors. The move highlights Ethzilla’s commitment to Ethereum accumulation and value creation in the crypto market.

