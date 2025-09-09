ETHZilla’s Ethereum Balance Grows to $500M, CEO Change Announced

By: Coincentral
2025/09/09 07:38
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00197408-0.01%
Ethereum
ETH$4,284.61-0.08%
  • ETHZilla holds 102,246 ETH, valued at $443 million, and $213 million in cash equivalents.
  • ETHZilla secures $80M financing from Cumberland, collateralized by ETH.
  • The company’s stock buyback program has repurchased 2.2 million shares.
  • McAndrew Rudisill replaces Blair Jordan as ETHZilla’s new CEO effective Sept. 4.

ETHZilla Corporation has rapidly grown its Ethereum (ETH) treasury to nearly $500 million, following the acquisition of 102,246 ETH at an average price of $3,948 per token. At current prices, this Ethereum position is worth approximately $443 million. Additionally, the company holds about $213 million in cash equivalents, further strengthening its balance sheet.

The company’s strategy of accumulating ETH aligns with broader trends in the crypto sector, as treasury firms intensify their crypto holdings in the second half of 2025. ETHZilla aims to position itself as a public company benchmark for on-chain treasury management, utilizing its Ethereum assets to support its growth and capital strategies.

New Leadership at ETHZilla

In a significant shift, ETHZilla has appointed McAndrew Rudisill as its new CEO, effective September 4, 2025. Rudisill, who previously served as Executive Chairman, replaces Blair Jordan. The leadership change comes as ETHZilla continues to evolve its corporate structure and expand its operations.

Rudisill expressed confidence in the company’s direction, noting that the leadership transition is aligned with ETHZilla’s broader goals to strengthen its capital allocation strategy and treasury management.

Rudisill stated, “I’m excited to lead ETHZilla into its next stage of growth as CEO. We believe our disciplined capital allocation approach will deliver long-term value for shareholders.” He also acknowledged Jordan’s leadership, thanking him for his contributions during his tenure.

Strategic Financing and Stock Buybacks

ETHZilla also secured a $80 million financing deal with Cumberland DRW, a crypto liquidity provider, to further bolster its position. The financing is collateralized by a portion of the company’s ETH holdings. According to the company, the proceeds from the deal will be used to fund its ongoing $250 million stock repurchase program.

To date, ETHZilla has repurchased around 2.2 million shares at an average price of $2.50 per share, reducing its outstanding shares by 1.3%. This move reflects the company’s belief that its stock is currently trading at a discount to its net asset value (NAV), making stock buybacks an attractive opportunity.

“We believe repurchasing shares is an accretive use of capital,” Rudisill added, underscoring the company’s focus on returning capital to shareholders while pursuing strategic objectives.

Continued Accumulation and Future Outlook

ETHZilla’s accumulation strategy is part of a broader trend among crypto firms focusing on ETH as a long-term store of value. In addition to its direct ETH purchases, the company has committed to a partnership with Electric Capital and a liquid restaking protocol, EtherFi, to manage and generate yield from its Ethereum holdings.

The company’s approach includes an ambitious goal of funneling $100 million into the EtherFi liquid restaking protocol, which aims to outperform traditional ETH staking methods. This strategic move is designed to enhance ETHZilla’s ability to generate returns on its Ethereum position, adding another layer of value to its operations.

ETHZilla’s future strategy includes ongoing updates to its treasury and yield generation tactics, with more details expected in press releases and regulatory filings in the coming months.

The post ETHZilla’s Ethereum Balance Grows to $500M, CEO Change Announced appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.

The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.

PANews reported on September 9th that the SEC 's Crypto Task Force will host a public roundtable discussion on financial surveillance and privacy at its Washington, D.C., headquarters on October 17th . The meeting will feature experts in privacy technology and focus on digital asset regulation and personal data security policies. Registration is required for the in-person event, which will be livestreamed online. The SEC stated that understanding the development of privacy tools will inform crypto policy and promote U.S. leadership in fintech.
Chainbase
C$0.25819-0.30%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03232+2.27%
Union
U$0.0101-9.09%
Share
PANews2025/09/09 08:03
Share
Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi

Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi

PANews reported on September 9 that according to Onchain Lens , two suspected related wallet addresses withdrew a total of 20,000 ETH from Coinbase Prime , worth approximately US$86 million, and have pledged all assets to the EtherFi platform.
Ethereum
ETH$4,290.61+0.02%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02602--%
Share
PANews2025/09/09 07:55
Share
Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000216+5.36%
Share
PANews2022/10/25 11:22
Share

Trending News

More

The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.

Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

US Congress asks Treasury to develop Bitcoin strategic reserve custody plan

Kalshi’s $875 million in August trading volume, recent funding signal rising competition with Polymarket