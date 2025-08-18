ETHZilla's stock code changed from "ATNF" to "ETHZ", with a total holding of 94,675 ETH

PANews reported on August 18 that Nasdaq-listed company ETHZilla Corporation announced its official name change and the launch of its Ethereum asset management strategy. The stock code was changed from "ATNF" to "ETHZ" and it will begin trading on Nasdaq on August 18, 2025.

The company has accumulated 94,675 ETH, with an average purchase price of US$3,902.20, with a total value of approximately US$419 million, and also holds approximately US$187 million in cash equivalents.

ETHZilla has raised $565 million through successful private placements and convertible bonds, attracting participation from over 60 institutional and prominent crypto investors, including Polychain Capital and Electric Capital. The company plans to optimize ETH management through differentiated on-chain yield generation solutions, aiming to become a benchmark for Ethereum asset management in the public market.