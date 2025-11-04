ExchangeDEX+
eToro launches Club subscription, unlocking Platinum tier benefits

By: Crypto Breaking News
2025/11/04 20:21
Press Release: Etoro Launches Club Subscription, Unlocking Platinum Tier Benefits

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 4 November 2025: eToro, the trading and investing platform, today announced the launch of the eToro Club Subscription, giving users access to the Platinum tier of the eToro Club for just £/€/$4.99 per month or £/€/$49.99 per year (with a 7-day free trial).

With the new subscription, users can now enjoy premium investing tools, financial perks and dedicated support – benefits that were previously reserved for users with a balance of $25,000 or more. The subscription will initially be available to users in the UK and EU, with additional regions to follow.

The eToro Club Subscription enables users to elevate their experience with access to features and tools designed to enhance every stage of their investing journey.

Top benefits include:

  • 💳 eToro’s Visa Debit Card – Turn everyday spending into investing with 4% back in stocks plus travel benefits.
  • 🤖 Unlimited access to Tori – Chat with eToro’s next-generation AI analyst for answers and insights on platform features, market trends, portfolio performance, and more.
  • 🧑‍💼 Dedicated Account Manager – Receive faster, more personalized service with a dedicated account manager to answer your questions.
  • 💰 Higher crypto staking revenue – Earn up to 75% revenue share on staking rewards for eligible cryptoassets in your portfolio.
  • 📉 Discount on conversion fees – Save when depositing or withdrawing in non-USD currencies.
  • 📊 Discounted tax return – Simplify tax season with reduced rates from eToro’s partner providers.

Exclusive content and research tools

Subscribers also gain access to exclusive Smart Portfolios, curated strategies from top-performing eToro investors, a free 10-week trading course valued at over $3,000 to enhance investing knowledge and trading expertise.

They will also receive premium content from eToro’s global team of analysts, including daily market updates, webinars, and in-depth analysis. Plus advanced research tools such as Trading Signals, Delta Pro and Fiscal.ai PRO.

Investing without barriers

The Club Subscription builds on eToro’s vision to make investing accessible to all. By providing an alternative to balance thresholds and offering flexible monthly or annual plans, eToro is enabling more people to gain access to tools, data and financial perks to support their investing journey.

The full list of rewards and eligibility criteria can be found here.

Media contacts
[email protected]

About eToro

eToro is the trading and investing platform that empowers you to invest, share and learn. We were founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today we have 40 million registered users from 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. So we’ve created a collaborative investment community designed to provide you with the tools you need to grow your knowledge and wealth.

On eToro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors. You can visit our media centre here for our latest news.

Disclaimers

This is an optional subscription service offering new clients ancillary features, advanced research, and analysis tools. All eToro subscribers will also become, as a minimum, Platinum tier members. Subscribing services are not a substitute for core trading functionalities, which remain available to all clients

This communication is for information and education purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice, a personal recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation to buy or sell, any financial instruments. This material has been prepared without taking into account any particular recipient’s investment objectives or financial situation, and has not been prepared in accordance with the legal and regulatory requirements to promote independent research. Any references to past or future performance of a financial instrument, index or a packaged investment product are not, and should not be taken as, a reliable indicator of future results. eToro makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the content of this publication

This article was originally published as eToro launches Club subscription, unlocking Platinum tier benefits on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

