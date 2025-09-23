The EU and Indonesia agreed to cut tariffs on 96% of goods within five years, saving EU exporters €600 million each year.The EU and Indonesia agreed to cut tariffs on 96% of goods within five years, saving EU exporters €600 million each year.

EU and Indonesia seal landmark trade deal

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/23 08:38
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10181-3.45%

The European Union and Indonesia have struck a landmark trade deal to eliminate or nearly zero out tariffs on most goods. This will boost ties between the partners when U.S. President Donald Trump’s protectionist policies reshape global commerce.

EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic confirmed that the agreement, finalized after nearly a decade of negotiations, will save European exporters about €600 million ($700 million) in tariffs annually. It also removes restrictions on transactions involving key raw materials.

“We are really opening a new chapter of huge, huge proportions,” Sefcovic told Bloomberg News, stressing that Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy, bigger than Vietnam, the Philippines, and Thailand combined, has long been trading below its potential with the EU.

Tariff cuts set to boost cars, machinery, and agriculture

The deal reduces tariffs to zero on 96% of goods within five years, a move expected to increase EU exports to Indonesia by at least 30%, or around €3 billion. Duties on EU cars will drop from 50% to zero over the same period, while levies on machinery and appliances will fall from 30% to zero more quickly. Agricultural and food products will also benefit from liberalized trade.

Licensing and other restrictions will be scrapped for materials such as EU-exported chemicals. Meanwhile, Indonesia’s processed materials will receive preferential tariff treatment in Europe. However, Jakarta’s nickel export ban, a flashpoint in a World Trade Organization dispute with the EU, will remain intact.

With a population of 300 million, Indonesia is a crucial partner for the EU’s supply-chain diversification strategy as it navigates U.S. tariffs of up to 15% on most exports. The deal followed intensified EU talks with major economies, including India, and completed negotiations with Mercosur, which included Brazil and Argentina.

Still, the pact doesn’t resolve frictions over the EU’s deforestation rules, which Jakarta has fiercely opposed due to their impact on palm oil and coffee exports. Instead, Sefcovic said the agreement will provide a platform to help Indonesian companies, especially small exporters, meet EU requirements.

The deal must still be ratified by EU member states, the European Parliament, and Indonesia’s legislature before it can take effect. Calling it a “very clear framework,” Sefcovic said the agreement would strengthen trade and create opportunities for both sides.

Jakarta and Brussels clash over palm oil, deforestation, and biodiesel duties

Meanwhile, frictions over biodiesel remain unresolved. Last month, Indonesia urged the European Union to scrap countervailing duties on biodiesel imports immediately, after the World Trade Organization backed several of Jakarta’s main claims in a complaint to the trade body.

The world’s biggest palm oil exporter had contended in its 2023 complaint that the duties levied by the European Union, the third-largest destination for its palm oil products, broke the trade body’s rules.

“We urge the EU to revoke these countervailing import duties that are not WTO-compliant immediately,” Trade Minister Budi Santoso said in a statement.

The case joins a string of disputes over biodiesel tariffs and palm oil’s link to deforestation. The EU has imposed the duties, ranging from 8% to 18%, since 2019, saying that Southeast Asian nations’ biodiesel producers benefit from grants, tax benefits, and access to raw materials below market prices

Indonesia’s economy has been under intense pressure as violent protests, a falling currency, and political tension hammer confidence in what Wall Street considers Southeast Asia’s most stable market.

Recently, the Jakarta Composite Index reduced as much as 3.6%, while the rupiah sank to 16,500 per U.S. dollar, its weakest point since August 1, according to data from LSEG.

The protests were triggered by frustration over soaring living costs, legislators’ fat paychecks, and recent reports of police violence, creating one of the worst crises the country has faced since President Prabowo Subianto took office last year.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet

Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet

The post Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Synthetix is set to launch the first perpetual decentralized exchange on Ethereum mainnet in Q4 2025, kicking off with a $1 million trading competition. Summary Synthetix to launch first perpetual DEX on Ethereum mainnet in Q4 2025. Traders can use sUSDe, wstETH, and cbBTC as multi-collateral margin. Launch begins with a $1M trading competition starting in October. Synthetix is preparing to launch the first perpetuals exchange on Ethereum mainnet, starting with a trading competition that offers a $1 million prize. On Sept. 22, 2025, Synthetix Network (SNX) announced plans for its competition and upcoming perpertual DEX, which will feature gasless trading, zero settlement costs, and multi-collateral margin.  Traders will be able to use assets like Ethena’s sUSDe, Lido’s wstETH, and Coinbase’s cbBTC as margin to produce yield while trading. This model makes use of Ethereum’s (ETH) extensive liquidity, which presently totals more than $90 billion across its liquidity, staking, and lending pools. Multi-collateral margin and strategies The mainnet launch introduces multi-collateral margin, letting traders post portfolios of assets, including yield-bearing collateral, without selling them. This enables users to earn funding or staking yields, keep exposure to ETH or BTC, and avoid triggering taxable events when opening perp positions. Synthetix expects that this design will increase the efficiency and profitability of arbitrage strategies such as basis trading. For example, traders can deposit wstETH, short ETH perps in equal size, and benefit from staking rewards and positive funding payments. By enabling these setups directly on Ethereum, Synthetix removes the need for bridging and expands composability with decentralized finance protocols like Aave. Synthetix trading competition details Starting in October, Synthetix will hold a one-month trading competition prior to launch, with 100 traders chosen from among Kwenta point holders, top users, and pre-depositors. Using seeded margin capital, competitors will compete in well-known markets like…
1
1$0.013541+42.49%
SNX
SNX$0.6258-4.07%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,741.75-1.54%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 11:33
Share
South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base

South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base

The post South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Korea has experienced a surge in illegal virtual asset remittances, including money laundering and foreign exchange manipulation. Between January and August 2025, virtual asset operators filed 36,684 suspicious transaction reports. Illegal Crypto Remittances Skyrocket in South Korea South Korea is seeing a sharp increase in illegal virtual asset remittances, including cases of money laundering […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/south-korea-reports-surge-in-suspicious-crypto-transactions-amid-growing-investor-base/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017179-1.29%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0926-6.31%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 11:38
Share
UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.

UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.

PANews reported on September 23rd that UXLINK officially disclosed that a malicious actor had issued additional UXLINK tokens without authorization today. The related transactions have been publicly disclosed on Arbiscan . Officials stated that this issuance violated the project's whitepaper and advised community members to temporarily refrain from trading UXLINK on decentralized exchanges to prevent losses. Currently, most of the assets involved have been frozen by major exchanges, and the team is taking legal and compliance measures to ensure that the token supply is consistent with the whitepaper.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01195-6.34%
Major
MAJOR$0.132-15.98%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10179-3.95%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 10:51
Share

Trending News

More

Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet

South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base

UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.

The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000

Taiko Makes Chainlink Data Streams Its Official Oracle