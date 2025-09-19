EU Commissioner pledges to advance pension and cryptocurrency reforms this year

PANews reported on September 19th that, according to Jinshi, the European Union has set a year-end target for further measures to boost pension investments and streamline trading processes, in an effort to inject momentum into the revival of Europe's capital markets. EU Financial Services Commissioner Albuquerque announced the plan on Thursday. She also announced that the European Commission is considering granting direct supervisory authority to the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), its top market regulator based in Paris. She stated that with the transfer of supervisory authority to ESMA, the Commission will consider the feasibility of centralized oversight of certain market infrastructures, such as central counterparties, central securities depositories, and trading venues. She added that emerging sectors, such as cryptoasset service providers, would also benefit from more centralized supervision, emphasizing that such a move would not diminish the role of national regulators. PANews reported on September 19th that, according to Jinshi, the European Union has set a year-end target for further measures to boost pension investments and streamline trading processes, in an effort to inject momentum into the revival of Europe's capital markets. EU Financial Services Commissioner Albuquerque announced the plan on Thursday. She also announced that the European Commission is considering granting direct supervisory authority to the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), its top market regulator based in Paris. She stated that with the transfer of supervisory authority to ESMA, the Commission will consider the feasibility of centralized oversight of certain market infrastructures, such as central counterparties, central securities depositories, and trading venues. She added that emerging sectors, such as cryptoasset service providers, would also benefit from more centralized supervision, emphasizing that such a move would not diminish the role of national regulators.