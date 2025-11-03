ExchangeDEX+
The European Commission has been preparing a historic legislative proposal with the goal of harmonizing the supervision of Europe's most important financial market infrastructures, such as crypto exchanges, stock exchanges, and clearing houses, in an attempt to enhance the competitiveness of the continent. Expected in December under the upcoming Markets Integration Package, the plan would […]

EU Expands ESMA Authority, Unifying Crypto and Financial Market Supervision

By: Tronweekly
2025/11/03 10:00
ESMA Authority
  • The EU expands ESMA powers to oversee stock exchanges, clearinghouses, and crypto platforms.
  • Uniform regulation between crypto and conventional markets means there is less fragmentation.
  • Reform also harmonizes EU supervision with local market knowledge to meet concerns of member states.

The European Commission has been preparing a historic legislative proposal with the goal of harmonizing the supervision of Europe’s most important financial market infrastructures, such as crypto exchanges, stock exchanges, and clearing houses, in an attempt to enhance the competitiveness of the continent.

Expected in December under the upcoming Markets Integration Package, the plan would significantly expand the powers of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). The move would give ESMA direct oversight over the most significant cross-border institutions, from major trading venues and clearinghouses to crypto asset service providers.

This proposal represents a significant move in achieving the vision of the Capital Markets Union (CMU) in the EU. However, the current situation, with fragmented rules in member states and more than 600 market intermediaries in Europe, increases the cost of raising funds across the EU.

This makes European firms look outside, specifically in the United States, in search of funds. The supervisory mechanism, patterned after the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, seeks to reverse this situation.

Also Read: Crypto Firms Face New Knowledge Standards Under ESMA’s Regulatory Push

ESMA Oversight Plan Sparks Tension Across EU

Although the plan enjoys support from major officials in the EU, who view it as an important change, opposition comes from some states. France has been pushing for more control at the EU level, whereas the government in Germany, led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz, has started to demonstrate interest in the plan after resisting it for such a long time.

Regional financial hubs, such as Luxembourg and Ireland, also have reservations. They fear that shifting the supervisory authority to the ESMA in Paris could hurt their financial industries. The finance minister in Luxembourg believed in supervisory convergence, not the centralization approach, arguing that their local supervisors know the markets better.

EU Model Aims to Unite Local and EU Supervision

Critics in the financial and cryptocurrency industries also argue that giving more powers to ESMA might result in higher costs and more red tape. Most entities appreciate the strong collaboration they have with their domestic supervisors, even in the quickly changing digital asset environment.

However, the European Commission argues that EU-level regulation is crucial to enhance financial stability, overcome fragmentation in the markets, and attract more investments in Europe. They are also investigating different models in careful consideration to achieve a balance between EU-wide coordination and local expertise.

However, if implemented, such an approach might revolutionize the way Europe handles conventional and digital markets, paving the way for a more unified and competitive global financial environment.

Also Read: ESMA Considers Adding Crypto to EU’s $12.8 Trillion UCITS Investment Market

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

