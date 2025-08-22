EU Explores Ethereum and Solana for Digital Euro Implementation

For now, both options remain on the table, but the debate has gained new momentum following Washington’s regulatory moves. The final design of the digital euro will likely reflect Europe’s attempt to balance innovation, privacy, and the currency’s international competitiveness.

The renewed urgency in Europe’s digital currency plans highlights how central banks worldwide are responding to rapid changes in the digital payments landscape. As the ECB weighs its options, the decision between public and private blockchain infrastructure may shape the future of the euro in the global financial system.

Like the EU, China is also concerned about dollar stablecoin dominance. Beijing is considering approving yuan-backed stablecoins to enhance the international use of its currency and compete with US dollar-powered tokens, which currently account for more than 99% of global stablecoin supply.

The ECB began studying the idea of a digital euro in October 2021. Since then, the project has been viewed as a central bank digital currency that would complement cash and adapt to an increasingly digital economy.

The ECB confirmed it is studying both centralized and decentralized technologies as it moves forward with digital euro plans. However, the bank has not yet made a final decision on the technical design.

Supporters of the public blockchain approach argue it would allow the euro to circulate more widely beyond Europe’s borders. A digital euro on an open blockchain could be traded anywhere, potentially strengthening the currency’s role in cross-border payments.

This shift in approach began after Washington passed the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins Act (GENIUS Act) in July 2025. The legislation, signed into law by President Donald Trump, creates comprehensive rules for the $288 billion stablecoin market in the United States.

The European Union is speeding up its digital euro development in response to new US stablecoin regulations that many European officials view as a competitive threat to the euro’s global position. According to recent reports from the Financial Times, EU policymakers are now considering whether to deploy the digital euro on public blockchains such as Ethereum or Solana rather than the private, ECB-controlled ledger that was previously favored.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.