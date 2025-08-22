EU exploring Ethereum, Solana for digital euro launch: FT

The EU is exploring Ethereum and Solana for its digital euro, marking a shift toward public blockchains over private models like China’s CBDC.

The European Union is reportedly exploring major public blockchain networks like Ethereum and Solana for its digital euro design.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is considering running a digital euro on a public blockchain like Ethereum rather than a private one, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Unlike a private blockchain, where data is strictly limited to authorized entities, public blockchains like Ethereum or Solana are open to everyone.

