EU finance ministers and ECB reach compromise on digital euro issuance roadmap

PANews reported on September 22nd that Reuters reported that EU finance ministers and the European Central Bank reached a compromise on a roadmap for the issuance of a digital euro, giving the finance ministers the power to determine issuance and holding limits. This move aims to reduce reliance on the US payment system and enhance European sovereignty. The digital euro legislation, pending approval by the European Parliament and the European Council, is expected to be officially launched around 2028 at the earliest.
