The post EU Gears Up for Final Pressure on Russia with 19th Sanctions Wave appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights EU moves ban on Russian LNG imports forward to Jan 2027, speeding up energy cut-offs. Sanctions expand to crypto platforms, shadow shipping fleets, and banks in third countries. New penalties for those involved in abduction and indoctrination of Ukrainian children. EU Accelerates Pressure With 19th Sanctions Package Against Russia The European Union has unveiled its 19th sanctions package aimed at crippling Russian war-funding and restricting Moscow's access to crucial energy, finance, and military technologies. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed that energy remains Moscow's lifeline: "Russia's war economy is sustained by revenues from fossil fuels." Key Measures and Energy Crackdown The new measures are wide-ranging and cut deeper than previous rounds: Ban on Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) starting January 1, 2027 New restrictions on Russian banks and financial institutions, including those operating through third countries More than 100 vessels from Russia's "shadow fleet" blacklisted Tighter control over crypto platforms used to bypass sanctions Von der Leyen emphasized the scope of the crackdown, pointing to Russia's energy sector and sanctions evasion: "We are now going after those who fuel Russia's war by purchasing oil in breach of the sanctions." Additional restrictions also target individuals responsible for the abduction and deportation of Ukrainian children into "re-education camps," underscoring the EU's determination to hold human rights violators accountable. Human Rights, Finance, and Elusive Loopholes Under Fire The EU also moved to tighten restrictions on access to sensitive technologies ranging from artificial intelligence and geospatial data to resources used in weapons manufacturing. These steps are designed to close loopholes exploited by Moscow through intermediaries in countries such as China and India. Key highlights of this part of the package include: Limits on high-tech exports with potential military applications Restrictions on special economic zones within Russia Penalties for companies aiding…