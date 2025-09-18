EU may have had more leverage in U.S. trade talks, study finds

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/18 18:28
Union
U$0.014628+5.98%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08862+1.34%
MAY
MAY$0.04516+4.19%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10919-0.88%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00611+4.44%

The United States leans more on the European Union for imported goods than many assume, and that reliance has deepened over time, according to a new review by Germany’s IW economic institute.

The study finds the EU now tops China for both the value and the count of product groups on which U.S. buyers depend, underscoring how closely tied the two economies have become. IW says the number of product groups where at least half of U.S. imports came from the EU climbed to more than 3,100 in 2024, up from over 2,600 in 2010.

That marks a sharp rise in categories where Europe supplies most of the goods Americans buy from abroad. The institute notes that these goods span everyday industrial staples and advanced inputs, including chemical products, electrical goods, machinery, and equipment.

von der Leyen may have had stronger position in tariff talks

The findings carry weight for policy. IW argues that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen may have had more leverage than recognized in recent tariff talks with Washington, which resulted in a 15% baseline rate on most EU goods.

In dollars, the U.S. import value tied to those EU-supplied product groups reached $287 billion last year, nearly two and a half times the level seen in 2010. By the institute’s count, China covered 2,925 such product groups in 2024, with a combined value of $247 billion. IW says U.S. dependence on China has eased over the years amid an evident “de-risking” push, as companies and officials sought to reduce exposure to a single supplier.

Yet the EU’s durable share in many categories suggests some items will be hard to swap out quickly if trade friction flares. Products with persistently high import shares are “likely to be difficult to replace in the short term,” the institute warns, a point it says Europe should remember if tensions rise.

EU may consider export restrictions if tensions rise

As a last resort, the EU could consider export curbs on goods that are critical to the U.S. economy, IW says. Trade data alone cannot prove how essential each item is to American buyers, the authors acknowledge, but the pattern is clear enough to influence talks. The study “can be used to make it clear to the Americans that if they continue to raise tariffs, they will be shooting themselves in the foot,” co-author Samina Sultan says.

The debate over tariffs and energy financing is also playing out on a second front, as reported by Cryptopolitan. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday that the Trump administration would not add new tariffs on Chinese goods tied to China’s purchases of Russian oil unless European countries also levy steep duties on China and India.

U.S. won’t act alone on China tariffs without EU

“We expect the Europeans to do their share now, and we are not moving forward without the Europeans,” Bessent said when asked whether Washington would impose Russian oil-related tariffs on Chinese goods after President Donald Trump announced an additional 25% duty on Indian imports.

Bessent said he stressed in talks with Chinese officials in Madrid, discussions that also touched on trade and TikTok, that the U.S. had already moved against Indian goods, and that Trump has been pressing Europe to levy tariffs of 50% to 100% on China and India to choke off Russian oil revenue.

The Chinese side replied that oil purchases are a “sovereign matter,” he said.

He argued that “if Europe put on substantial secondary tariffs on the buyers of Russian oil, the war would be over in 60 or 90 days,” because it would cut Russia’s main source of funds. He added that the new tariffs on Indian goods over Russian oil purchases have yielded “substantial progress” in talks with New Delhi.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders

Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders

TLDR Curve Finance has proposed Yield Basis to share revenue directly with CRV holders, offering a sustainable income model. The proposal aims to turn the CRV token into a yield-bearing asset, providing consistent returns to token holders. Curve Finance plans to mint $60 million worth of crvUSD and allocate funds across Bitcoin-focused liquidity pools. Between [...] The post Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders appeared first on CoinCentral.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01444-0.27%
Curve
CRV$0.8239+5.79%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/19 06:05
Share
PayPal Kendi Tokenini 7 Farklı Altcoin Ağına Daha Ekleyeceğini Duyurdu!

PayPal Kendi Tokenini 7 Farklı Altcoin Ağına Daha Ekleyeceğini Duyurdu!

PayPal’ın stablecoin’i PayPal USD (PYUSD), LayerZero entegrasyonu sayesinde Tron, Avalanche, Sei ve daha birçok blockchain’e genişliyor. LayerZero’nun Stargate Hydra köprüsü aracılığıyla gerçekleşen bu adım, PYUSD’nin ekosistemini önemli ölçüde büyütüyor. Paxos Trust Company tarafından ihraç edilen PYUSD, ilk olarak Ethereum üzerinde piyasaya sürülmüş, daha sonra Solana ve Arbitrum’a, bugün ise Stellar’a genişletilmişti. Yeni duyuruyla birlikte, “PYUSD0” […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
SEI
SEI$0.3451+4.07%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005252+3.85%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005551+0.65%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 05:14
Share
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 18, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, NeXTSTEP OS Released, Influenced Mac OS X in 1989, ICANN Formed to Oversee Internet Governance in 1998, U.S. Air Force Established as Separate Branch in 1947, and we present you with these top quality stories. From ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services to How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army, let’s dive right in. Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI By @startupsoftheweek [ 6 Min read ] Learn how startups can win in the AI era—become the answer in ChatGPT Perplexity, build AI-native ops, and grow faster with smarter distribution. Read More. How to Make Your Fetch Requests Production-Ready By @hacker5295744 [ 12 Min read ] In this article, we will explore how to make your fetch requests production-ready using a library called ffetch. Read More. Humans Are the Improbability Drive AI Can’t Copy By @IHODLem [ 2 Min read ] AI runs on probability, humans thrive on impossibility. Douglas Adams’ improbability drive proves why the spark of surprise is ours alone. Read More. ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services By @andrewnarts [ 9 Min read ] Five years ago, same-day delivery felt like a luxury. Today, it’s a baseline expectation. Read More. How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army By @arthur.tkachenko [ 7 Min read ] Yuriy Sakhno is a volunteer helping the Ukrainian military with 3D printing. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1485+4.65%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/19 00:03
Share

Trending News

More

Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders

PayPal Kendi Tokenini 7 Farklı Altcoin Ağına Daha Ekleyeceğini Duyurdu!

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

Kalshi's trading volume this month has reached $1.3 billion, surpassing Polymarket