EU Prepares 19th Sanctions Package Targeting Russian Finance

The European Union plans to implement its 19th sanctions package targeting Russian financial sectors, including banks and cryptocurrency exchanges, with coordination expected alongside the United States in Washington discussions this week.

This sanctions package will further restrict Russia’s financial activities, potentially affecting global markets, particularly cryptocurrency exchanges, amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Historical Trends and Current Ethereum Market Data

According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) is currently priced at $4,296.99 with a market cap of $518.67 billion. Market dominance stands at 13.52%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $20.90 billion, reflecting a 12.58% change. The current circulating supply is approximately 120.71 million.

Insights from Coincu research team highlight potential impacts on the financial system, including further financial isolation for Russia, though technical implications remain limited for cryptocurrencies due to their decentralized nature. Compliance requirements might still face intensification.

Market Data and Expert Insights

Did you know? The EU’s 17th and 18th sanctions rounds previously led to banning financial messaging services and sanctioning oil cargoes, setting a precedent for the upcoming 19th package.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 07:08 UTC on September 8, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

