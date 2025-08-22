EU Revitalizes Digital Euro Plans Amid U.S. Stablecoin Bill

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 13:25
Key Points:
  • EU considers public blockchains after U.S. stablecoin bill.
  • Digital euro linked to market competitiveness.
  • Privacy concerns prompt ECB to explore Ethereum, Solana.

EU officials have accelerated planning for a digital euro, influenced by recent US legislative actions on stablecoins, with considerations of utilizing public blockchains like Ethereum or Solana.

The initiative highlights Europe’s strategic response to competitive pressures from the US, potentially impacting blockchain ecosystems and enhancing the euro’s digital infrastructure.

EU Accelerates Digital Euro Strategy Post-U.S. Bill

The Financial Times reported that EU officials are accelerating their timeline for developing a digital euro. This shift follows the U.S. Congress passing the Genius Act, regulating the “288 billion” USD stablecoin market. Sources indicate the EU is considering public blockchains like Ethereum or Solana for the digital euro’s infrastructure primarily due to privacy considerations.

The ECB and EC’s focus has shifted towards maintaining European market competitiveness. In light of the U.S. stablecoin bill, the EU aims to preserve the euro’s relevance by adopting a robust digital euro strategy. The potential use of public blockchains reflects a shift from the previously considered private infrastructure.

Reactions from the financial community suggest mixed feelings regarding public blockchains. While proponents cite increased transparency and interoperability, privacy concerns remain a central topic. Officials like Piero Cipollone emphasized that the digital euro should complement existing euro cash while highlighting the evolving payment solutions landscape. As Piero Cipollone, Member of the ECB Executive Board, stated, “The digital euro, banknotes and coins will complement each other, enhancing the range of payment options available by offering cash in both physical and digital forms.” source

Public Blockchain Debate in Europe’s Digital Currency Plans

Did you know? In 2025, the EU’s consideration of Ethereum for the digital euro marked the first major central bank interest in public blockchains, signaling a significant shift from traditional private blockchain reliance.

Ethereum, currently valued at “$4,288.74,” represents “13.49%” market dominance according to CoinMarketCap, with a market capitalization of “517.68 billion.” Recent price changes include a “0.23%” decrease over 24 hours, “7.50%” decline in the past week, and a “14.81%” rise in 30 days, showcasing market volatility.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:35 UTC on August 22, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team notes that moving to public blockchains can significantly impact market dynamics. While enabling transparency, these systems challenge traditional banking control, potentially reshaping financial accessibility across Europe. Expert insights emphasize the necessity for robust privacy and security frameworks ensuring citizens’ data protection. The timeline for official digital euro implementation remains speculative, hinging on further consultations. Learn more about Trump’s Crypto Plans – Boost for Digital Euro? to understand the potential influences on digital euro developments.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/eu-digital-euro-blockchains/

