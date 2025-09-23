The European Union has taken upon itself the responsibility to hold Apple, Google, and Microsoft accountable in their effort to prevent the proliferation of online scams. According to reports, EU regulators have officially asked the three US tech companies to provide information about how they are fighting financial fraud. EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen said, […]The European Union has taken upon itself the responsibility to hold Apple, Google, and Microsoft accountable in their effort to prevent the proliferation of online scams. According to reports, EU regulators have officially asked the three US tech companies to provide information about how they are fighting financial fraud. EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen said, […]

EU targets Apple, Google, Microsoft over online fraud controls

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/23 22:36

The European Union has taken upon itself the responsibility to hold Apple, Google, and Microsoft accountable in their effort to prevent the proliferation of online scams. According to reports, EU regulators have officially asked the three US tech companies to provide information about how they are fighting financial fraud.

EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen said, “We see that more and more criminal actions are taking place online […] We have to make sure that online platforms really take all their efforts to detect and prevent that kind of illegal content.”

In the past few months, the Digital Services Act (DSA), a landmark law meant to police how tech giants work online and flag illegal material, has focused on protecting children, online shopping, and the integrity of elections. Virkkunen said the group’s new goal would be to fight financial scams.

Information requests to lead to official investigations

The EU regulators are set to evaluate how Apple and Google are handling fraudulent applications like fake banking apps in their respective app stores. 

Together, the two tech giants got rid of almost four million apps in 2024, which most users never even noticed. Android has a 72% share of the world mobile OS market, while iOS has a 27% share. The sheer number of takedowns shows how widespread the problem is, since billions of people use Google Play and the App Store daily.

Apple announced in early 2025 that it would be taking down 137,000 apps from its EU App Store to meet DSA rules. It’s only a small part of a bigger job to clean up the whole world.

According to reports, Google takes the lead in removing about 11,000 apps daily, mostly because they broke privacy and security rules. Its Transparency Report says that 55% of these removals were due to privacy and data security breaches, 16% were due to content that wasn’t allowed, 15% were due to bad data, and 9% were due to scams or fraud.

On the other hand, Apple had an average of 200 withdrawals per day, with 51% of those being due to old software and 46% being due to fraud.

In addition, Google and Microsoft’s search engines will be examined for fake search results. Booking Holdings, the global accommodation platform that owns Booking.com and other travel sites, and the only Europe-based company being scrutinized, will also be analyzed over how it handles fake accommodation listings. 

These information requests could launch official investigations into the four companies. Under the DSA, companies that fail to curb illegal content and disinformation can face penalties of up to 6% of their annual global turnover.

Tensions rise between the US and the EU 

According to the EU’s tech boss, online fraud costs the bloc more than €4bn every year. She said that financial scams could make people mentally ill, and that the development of AI had made it harder to spot these scams.

There has been an ongoing investigation into Meta’s Facebook and Instagram for possible breaches of the DSA. Also, Brussels is looking into Elon Musk’s X platform. However, Brussels is facing criticism over dragging its feet in the enforcement of its digital rule book into X. Brussels was expected to finalise its probe into the social media platform before the summer.

The move is expected to increase the tensions between the US and the EU over the EU’s digital rules. It could lead to a formal probe and possible fines for the companies. As reported by Cryptopolitan, President Donald Trump of the US has said that countries that “discriminate” against US companies will get higher tariffs.

Besides the US companies, Chinese companies such as Temu and Spain-based firms are also being examined by Brussels to assess their compliance with the DSA. 

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BitGo expands its presence in Europe

BitGo expands its presence in Europe

The post BitGo expands its presence in Europe appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitGo, global leader in digital asset infrastructure, announces a significant expansion of its presence in Europe. The company, through its subsidiary BitGo Europe GmbH, has obtained an extension of the license from BaFin (German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority), allowing it to offer regulated cryptocurrency trading services directly from Frankfurt, Germany. This move marks a decisive step for the European digital asset market, offering institutional investors the opportunity to access secure, regulated cryptocurrency trading integrated with advanced custody and management services. A comprehensive offering for European institutional investors With the extension of the license according to the MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets) regulation, initially obtained in May 2025, BitGo Europe expands the range of services available for European investors. Now, in addition to custody, staking, and transfer of digital assets, the platform also offers a spot trading service on thousands of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. Institutional investors can now leverage BitGo’s OTC desk and a high-performance electronic trading platform, designed to ensure fast, secure, and transparent transactions. Aggregated access to numerous liquidity sources, including leading market makers and exchanges, allows for trading at competitive prices and high-quality executions. Security and Regulation at the Core of BitGo’s Strategy According to Brett Reeves, Head of European Sales and Go Network at BitGo, the goal is clear: “We are excited to strengthen our European platform and enable our clients to operate smoothly, competitively, and securely.§By combining our institutional custody solution with high-performance trading execution, clients will be able to access deep liquidity with the peace of mind that their assets will remain in cold storage, under regulated custody and compliant with MiCA.” The security of digital assets is indeed one of the cornerstones of BitGo’s offering. All services are designed to ensure that investors’ assets remain protected in regulated cold storage, minimizing operational and counterparty risks.…
Movement
MOVE$0.1174+3.34%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.1175-0.28%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016148-5.45%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:28
Share
Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

PANews reported on September 23rd that Avantis, a decentralized leveraged trading protocol based on the Base chain, announced on the X platform that it will distribute 40 million AVNT rewards in Season 3. 4% of the total supply (over $80 million) will be distributed to XP holders over the next five months. Season 3 is scheduled to end on February 28th of next year, at which time AVNT rewards will officially launch. The rewards will be distributed as follows: 25% to liquidity providers (LPs) and 75% to traders. Liquidity providers will receive 1% of the total AVNT supply (worth $20 million at current prices), and traders will receive 3% of the total AVNT supply (worth $60 million at current prices). A newly upgraded S3 points dashboard will be launched mid-next week.
1
1$0.016781+53.33%
Avantis
AVNT$2.1673+7.72%
Xphere
XP$0.01272-0.39%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 23:36
Share
Orderly Network Launches "Orderly One," a New Platform for Users to Create Their Own Perpetual Contract DEX

Orderly Network Launches "Orderly One," a New Platform for Users to Create Their Own Perpetual Contract DEX

PANews reported on September 23rd that Orderly Network, a DEX infrastructure provider, has launched a platform for users to independently create decentralized exchanges (DEXs) for perpetual contracts. Orderly announced on Tuesday on its X platform that with "Orderly One," users can set up a DEX for perpetual contracts in minutes without writing any code. This new service is targeted at decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), funds, trading communities, and others that want to establish revenue streams through crypto trading without relying on centralized entities.
Share
PANews2025/09/23 23:07
Share

Trending News

More

BitGo expands its presence in Europe

Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

Orderly Network Launches "Orderly One," a New Platform for Users to Create Their Own Perpetual Contract DEX

Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x

Smart investors earn $6,875 daily on ProfitableMining, the leading cloud mining platform.