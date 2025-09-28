The post Euphoria’s X Account Hack Triggers Phishing Warnings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Euphoria’s X account hacked, posting phishing links, control not restored. Potential user risk if phishing links clicked. No smart contract or fund losses reported. On September 27, 2025, Euphoria’s official X account was hijacked, leading to phishing link dissemination, compromising user security on the MegaETH-based crypto derivatives trading platform. The incident underscores vulnerabilities in crypto platforms, highlighting user risk from phishing schemes and potential asset exposure due to unauthorized account control. Euphoria’s X Account Hack Raises Security Concerns Immediate implications include potential asset loss for users interacting with phishing links. No reports of stolen or moved assets, as the hack targets social media, not the underlying protocol or smart contracts. Euphoria raised $7.5 million from investors like Karatage. The crypto community advises caution, with official channels echoing warnings. No comments from major crypto figures. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of security in social media accounts linked to financial platforms. Users are advised not to interact with the compromised Euphoria X account until control is restored.D BlockBeats Advisory Team, Industry Advisers Impact on Crypto Market and Safety Protocols Did you know? The Euphoria account hack is not isolated. Similar incidents have affected major platforms like Uniswap, highlighting vulnerabilities in social engineering tactics. CoinMarketCap reports Ethereum’s price as $3,992.63, with a market cap of $481.92 billion. A 0.21% drop is noted in the past 24 hours, aggregating a 10.99% decline over seven days. Trading volume stood at $25.60 billion, a 53.89% reduction within the time assessed. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 17:24 UTC on September 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team suggests increased vigilance and adopting enhanced security protocols as potential anti-phishing tools. Identifying social vulnerabilities could help avert similar incidents, maintaining trust in digital platforms. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is… The post Euphoria’s X Account Hack Triggers Phishing Warnings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Euphoria’s X account hacked, posting phishing links, control not restored. Potential user risk if phishing links clicked. No smart contract or fund losses reported. On September 27, 2025, Euphoria’s official X account was hijacked, leading to phishing link dissemination, compromising user security on the MegaETH-based crypto derivatives trading platform. The incident underscores vulnerabilities in crypto platforms, highlighting user risk from phishing schemes and potential asset exposure due to unauthorized account control. Euphoria’s X Account Hack Raises Security Concerns Immediate implications include potential asset loss for users interacting with phishing links. No reports of stolen or moved assets, as the hack targets social media, not the underlying protocol or smart contracts. Euphoria raised $7.5 million from investors like Karatage. The crypto community advises caution, with official channels echoing warnings. No comments from major crypto figures. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of security in social media accounts linked to financial platforms. Users are advised not to interact with the compromised Euphoria X account until control is restored.D BlockBeats Advisory Team, Industry Advisers Impact on Crypto Market and Safety Protocols Did you know? The Euphoria account hack is not isolated. Similar incidents have affected major platforms like Uniswap, highlighting vulnerabilities in social engineering tactics. CoinMarketCap reports Ethereum’s price as $3,992.63, with a market cap of $481.92 billion. A 0.21% drop is noted in the past 24 hours, aggregating a 10.99% decline over seven days. Trading volume stood at $25.60 billion, a 53.89% reduction within the time assessed. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 17:24 UTC on September 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team suggests increased vigilance and adopting enhanced security protocols as potential anti-phishing tools. Identifying social vulnerabilities could help avert similar incidents, maintaining trust in digital platforms. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is…

Euphoria’s X Account Hack Triggers Phishing Warnings

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 01:30
Key Points:
  • Euphoria’s X account hacked, posting phishing links, control not restored.
  • Potential user risk if phishing links clicked.
  • No smart contract or fund losses reported.

On September 27, 2025, Euphoria’s official X account was hijacked, leading to phishing link dissemination, compromising user security on the MegaETH-based crypto derivatives trading platform.

The incident underscores vulnerabilities in crypto platforms, highlighting user risk from phishing schemes and potential asset exposure due to unauthorized account control.

Euphoria’s X Account Hack Raises Security Concerns

Immediate implications include potential asset loss for users interacting with phishing links. No reports of stolen or moved assets, as the hack targets social media, not the underlying protocol or smart contracts. Euphoria raised $7.5 million from investors like Karatage.

The crypto community advises caution, with official channels echoing warnings. No comments from major crypto figures. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of security in social media accounts linked to financial platforms.

Impact on Crypto Market and Safety Protocols

Did you know? The Euphoria account hack is not isolated. Similar incidents have affected major platforms like Uniswap, highlighting vulnerabilities in social engineering tactics.

CoinMarketCap reports Ethereum’s price as $3,992.63, with a market cap of $481.92 billion. A 0.21% drop is noted in the past 24 hours, aggregating a 10.99% decline over seven days. Trading volume stood at $25.60 billion, a 53.89% reduction within the time assessed.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 17:24 UTC on September 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team suggests increased vigilance and adopting enhanced security protocols as potential anti-phishing tools. Identifying social vulnerabilities could help avert similar incidents, maintaining trust in digital platforms.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/scam-alert/euphoria-x-account-phishing-warning/

