ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post EUR/CHF extends advance as soft Swiss inflation revives rate-cut bets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Euro (EUR) strengthens against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Monday, as the Franc weakens broadly after Swiss inflation unexpectedly cooled in October. At the time of writing, EUR/CHF is trading around 0.9298, extending gains for the second consecutive day. The latest figures from the Swiss Federal Statistical Office showed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell 0.3% MoM in October, steeper than the 0.1% decline expected and following a 0.2% drop in September. On a yearly basis, the CPI rose 0.1%, easing from 0.2% in September and missing the market forecast of 0.3%. The softer-than-expected inflation data, hovering near the lower end of the Swiss National Bank (SNB) 0-2% target range, fueled speculation that the central bank may consider returning to negative interest rates to counter persistent disinflationary pressures. The data challenge the SNB’s forecast that inflation will gradually pick up later this year and into 2026, with the central bank projecting an average rate of 0.4% for the current quarter. According to the latest BHH MarketView report, swaps pricing now assigns a 70% probability of a 25-basis-point cut to -0.25% within the next twelve months, up from 50% previously. The SNB kept its policy rate unchanged at 0.00% at its September meeting. Earlier in October, SNB Chair Martin Schlegel said the central bank would “observe the situation and adjust monetary policy where necessary,” signaling a cautious stance and a reluctance to consider further easing for now. However, Governing Board member Petra Tschudin recently indicated that the SNB remains ready to reintroduce negative interest rates if economic conditions deteriorate, noting that such measures have proven effective in the past. The latest data also showed that Switzerland’s SVME Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) improved to 48.2 in October from 46.3 in September, beating expectations of 47.5. The slight improvement signals easing… The post EUR/CHF extends advance as soft Swiss inflation revives rate-cut bets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Euro (EUR) strengthens against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Monday, as the Franc weakens broadly after Swiss inflation unexpectedly cooled in October. At the time of writing, EUR/CHF is trading around 0.9298, extending gains for the second consecutive day. The latest figures from the Swiss Federal Statistical Office showed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell 0.3% MoM in October, steeper than the 0.1% decline expected and following a 0.2% drop in September. On a yearly basis, the CPI rose 0.1%, easing from 0.2% in September and missing the market forecast of 0.3%. The softer-than-expected inflation data, hovering near the lower end of the Swiss National Bank (SNB) 0-2% target range, fueled speculation that the central bank may consider returning to negative interest rates to counter persistent disinflationary pressures. The data challenge the SNB’s forecast that inflation will gradually pick up later this year and into 2026, with the central bank projecting an average rate of 0.4% for the current quarter. According to the latest BHH MarketView report, swaps pricing now assigns a 70% probability of a 25-basis-point cut to -0.25% within the next twelve months, up from 50% previously. The SNB kept its policy rate unchanged at 0.00% at its September meeting. Earlier in October, SNB Chair Martin Schlegel said the central bank would “observe the situation and adjust monetary policy where necessary,” signaling a cautious stance and a reluctance to consider further easing for now. However, Governing Board member Petra Tschudin recently indicated that the SNB remains ready to reintroduce negative interest rates if economic conditions deteriorate, noting that such measures have proven effective in the past. The latest data also showed that Switzerland’s SVME Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) improved to 48.2 in October from 46.3 in September, beating expectations of 47.5. The slight improvement signals easing…

EUR/CHF extends advance as soft Swiss inflation revives rate-cut bets

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 02:04
EUR
EUR$1.1562-0.09%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01707-0.46%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000056--%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.886+5.47%
Oasis
ROSE$0.0222-2.92%

The Euro (EUR) strengthens against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Monday, as the Franc weakens broadly after Swiss inflation unexpectedly cooled in October. At the time of writing, EUR/CHF is trading around 0.9298, extending gains for the second consecutive day.

The latest figures from the Swiss Federal Statistical Office showed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell 0.3% MoM in October, steeper than the 0.1% decline expected and following a 0.2% drop in September. On a yearly basis, the CPI rose 0.1%, easing from 0.2% in September and missing the market forecast of 0.3%.

The softer-than-expected inflation data, hovering near the lower end of the Swiss National Bank (SNB) 0-2% target range, fueled speculation that the central bank may consider returning to negative interest rates to counter persistent disinflationary pressures. The data challenge the SNB’s forecast that inflation will gradually pick up later this year and into 2026, with the central bank projecting an average rate of 0.4% for the current quarter.

According to the latest BHH MarketView report, swaps pricing now assigns a 70% probability of a 25-basis-point cut to -0.25% within the next twelve months, up from 50% previously.

The SNB kept its policy rate unchanged at 0.00% at its September meeting. Earlier in October, SNB Chair Martin Schlegel said the central bank would “observe the situation and adjust monetary policy where necessary,” signaling a cautious stance and a reluctance to consider further easing for now. However, Governing Board member Petra Tschudin recently indicated that the SNB remains ready to reintroduce negative interest rates if economic conditions deteriorate, noting that such measures have proven effective in the past.

The latest data also showed that Switzerland’s SVME Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) improved to 48.2 in October from 46.3 in September, beating expectations of 47.5. The slight improvement signals easing contraction, though US tariffs and weak external demand continue to weigh on the sector.

In the Eurozone, the HCOB Manufacturing PMI was confirmed at 50 in October, up from 49.8 in September, marking a return to modest growth in factory activity. The improvement offered a mild boost to sentiment toward the Euro and lent additional support to EUR/CHF.

Inflation FAQs

Inflation measures the rise in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate because of geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure targeted by central banks as it excludes volatile food and fuel inputs. When Core CPI rises above 2% it usually results in higher interest rates and vice versa when it falls below 2%. Since higher interest rates are positive for a currency, higher inflation usually results in a stronger currency. The opposite is true when inflation falls.

Although it may seem counter-intuitive, high inflation in a country pushes up the value of its currency and vice versa for lower inflation. This is because the central bank will normally raise interest rates to combat the higher inflation, which attract more global capital inflows from investors looking for a lucrative place to park their money.

Formerly, Gold was the asset investors turned to in times of high inflation because it preserved its value, and whilst investors will often still buy Gold for its safe-haven properties in times of extreme market turmoil, this is not the case most of the time. This is because when inflation is high, central banks will put up interest rates to combat it.
Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold vis-a-vis an interest-bearing asset or placing the money in a cash deposit account. On the flipside, lower inflation tends to be positive for Gold as it brings interest rates down, making the bright metal a more viable investment alternative.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-chf-extends-advance-as-soft-swiss-inflation-revives-rate-cut-bets-202511031322

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

New details are starting to emerge for one of the most anticipated altcoin launches of recent times. Here's what's known. Continue Reading: Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement
SphereX
HERE$0.000119--%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/11 00:27
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.1558-1.98%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00014903+4.23%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00
Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

The decentralized finance (DeFi) market is undergoing a major transformation. While speculative tokens once dominated headlines, a new wave of blockchain projects is reshaping the landscape: tokens backed by real-world assets (RWA). As total value locked (TVL) in DeFi continues to rebound, investors are shifting toward projects that combine yield potential with tangible, income-generating assets. […]
Trillions
TRILLIONS$0.0047495+50.83%
Allo
RWA$0.0045-1.16%
Starpower
STAR$0.12215-0.65%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 01:00

Trending News

More

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

BitMine Stock Rises After Tom Lee’s Firm Buys the Dip, Adding $389M in Ethereum

Caldera launches strategic reserve dedicated to ERA tokens, with an initial purchase of 3.9 million tokens

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,596.93
$105,596.93$105,596.93

+0.51%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,539.55
$3,539.55$3,539.55

+0.56%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5406
$2.5406$2.5406

+0.45%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.00
$166.00$166.00

-0.17%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17871
$0.17871$0.17871

-0.29%