The post EUR/GBP edges higher to near 0.8750 due to cautious ECB policy outlook appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/GBP gains ground after registering slight losses in the previous session, trading around 0.8740 during the European hours on Tuesday. The currency cross advances following the release of the GfK Consumer Confidence Survey from Germany, which dropped to -24.1 for November from a slightly revised -22.5 previously, missing market expectations of -22.0. This marks the lowest reading since April. The EUR/GBP cross receives support as the European Central Bank (ECB) is widely anticipated to hold its interest rates after policymakers have signaled that the easing cycle is likely over. Rate futures now imply only a slim chance of an additional cut by the end of 2026. Traders await preliminary German inflation data for October and the Eurozone Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which will be published later this week. However, the Euro (EUR) may struggle due to political uncertainty in France. Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure has warned that he will move to topple Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu's government if his party's budget demands are not met. Meanwhile, Moody's Ratings revised France's outlook to "negative," citing risks of political gridlock and a persistently high fiscal deficit. On the contrary, the Pound Sterling (GBP) may face challenges against its peers due to the likelihood of further easing by the Bank of England (BoE), driven by concerns over the United Kingdom's (UK) fiscal outlook ahead of the November Autumn Budget. Markets are now pricing in a higher likelihood of a 25-basis-point rate cut in November, following steady inflation in the UK for September and additional signs of cooling in the labor market. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-gbp-edges-higher-to-near-08750-due-to-cautious-ecb-policy-outlook-202510280758