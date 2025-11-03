ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post EUR/JPY holds steady above 177.50 amid thin trading due to Japan’s holiday appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/JPY holds ground after registering losses in the previous session, trading around 177.70 during the Asian hours on Monday. The currency cross edges higher as the Japanese Yen (JPY) weakens after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) maintained a cautious stance on interest rates. Trading is likely to remain subdued due to Japan’s holiday-thinned market. The BoJ kept rates unchanged last week, with Governor Kazuo Ueda warning that global trade policies could weigh on growth and profits. While he left room for a possible December rate hike, but needs some more data to adjust the degree of monetary easing. Traders remain uncertain about the timing of the next rate hike by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) amid speculations that Japan’s new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will pursue aggressive fiscal spending plans and resist policy tightening. Katayama said she no longer holds her earlier view that the JPY’s fair value is around 120–130 per dollar. On Friday, European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau noted that the central bank is in a good position after the October policy decision. However, Villeroy added that this position is not a fixed one. “In view of various risks, including from the financial markets, we must maintain full optionality to act as necessary,” he said, adding that agile pragmatism based on data and forecasts will be required at their next meetings, more than ever. ECB policymaker and Governor of the Central Bank of Latvia, Martins Kazaks, said that risks to inflation and growth in the Eurozone are more balanced. ECB will move when needed, but shouldn’t be jumpy, Kazaks added. Euro Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF… The post EUR/JPY holds steady above 177.50 amid thin trading due to Japan’s holiday appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/JPY holds ground after registering losses in the previous session, trading around 177.70 during the Asian hours on Monday. The currency cross edges higher as the Japanese Yen (JPY) weakens after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) maintained a cautious stance on interest rates. Trading is likely to remain subdued due to Japan’s holiday-thinned market. The BoJ kept rates unchanged last week, with Governor Kazuo Ueda warning that global trade policies could weigh on growth and profits. While he left room for a possible December rate hike, but needs some more data to adjust the degree of monetary easing. Traders remain uncertain about the timing of the next rate hike by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) amid speculations that Japan’s new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will pursue aggressive fiscal spending plans and resist policy tightening. Katayama said she no longer holds her earlier view that the JPY’s fair value is around 120–130 per dollar. On Friday, European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau noted that the central bank is in a good position after the October policy decision. However, Villeroy added that this position is not a fixed one. “In view of various risks, including from the financial markets, we must maintain full optionality to act as necessary,” he said, adding that agile pragmatism based on data and forecasts will be required at their next meetings, more than ever. ECB policymaker and Governor of the Central Bank of Latvia, Martins Kazaks, said that risks to inflation and growth in the Eurozone are more balanced. ECB will move when needed, but shouldn’t be jumpy, Kazaks added. Euro Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF…

EUR/JPY holds steady above 177.50 amid thin trading due to Japan’s holiday

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/03 14:28
EUR
EUR$1.1562-0.11%
CROSS
CROSS$0.12797-1.14%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08173+15.14%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.05323+4.04%
Moonveil
MORE$0.004693-7.61%

EUR/JPY holds ground after registering losses in the previous session, trading around 177.70 during the Asian hours on Monday. The currency cross edges higher as the Japanese Yen (JPY) weakens after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) maintained a cautious stance on interest rates. Trading is likely to remain subdued due to Japan’s holiday-thinned market.

The BoJ kept rates unchanged last week, with Governor Kazuo Ueda warning that global trade policies could weigh on growth and profits. While he left room for a possible December rate hike, but needs some more data to adjust the degree of monetary easing.

Traders remain uncertain about the timing of the next rate hike by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) amid speculations that Japan’s new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will pursue aggressive fiscal spending plans and resist policy tightening. Katayama said she no longer holds her earlier view that the JPY’s fair value is around 120–130 per dollar.

On Friday, European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau noted that the central bank is in a good position after the October policy decision. However, Villeroy added that this position is not a fixed one. “In view of various risks, including from the financial markets, we must maintain full optionality to act as necessary,” he said, adding that agile pragmatism based on data and forecasts will be required at their next meetings, more than ever.

ECB policymaker and Governor of the Central Bank of Latvia, Martins Kazaks, said that risks to inflation and growth in the Eurozone are more balanced. ECB will move when needed, but shouldn’t be jumpy, Kazaks added.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.02%0.06%0.08%0.01%-0.17%-0.17%-0.02%
EUR-0.02%0.04%0.02%-0.01%-0.20%-0.18%-0.02%
GBP-0.06%-0.04%0.00%-0.06%-0.23%-0.23%-0.06%
JPY-0.08%-0.02%0.00%-0.07%-0.23%-0.10%-0.06%
CAD-0.01%0.01%0.06%0.07%-0.21%-0.16%-0.00%
AUD0.17%0.20%0.23%0.23%0.21%0.02%0.19%
NZD0.17%0.18%0.23%0.10%0.16%-0.02%0.16%
CHF0.02%0.02%0.06%0.06%0.00%-0.19%-0.16%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-jpy-holds-steady-above-17750-amid-thin-trading-due-to-japans-holiday-202511030530

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

New details are starting to emerge for one of the most anticipated altcoin launches of recent times. Here's what's known. Continue Reading: Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement
SphereX
HERE$0.000119--%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/11 00:27
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.1558-1.98%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00014903+4.23%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00
Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

The decentralized finance (DeFi) market is undergoing a major transformation. While speculative tokens once dominated headlines, a new wave of blockchain projects is reshaping the landscape: tokens backed by real-world assets (RWA). As total value locked (TVL) in DeFi continues to rebound, investors are shifting toward projects that combine yield potential with tangible, income-generating assets. […]
Trillions
TRILLIONS$0.0047495+50.83%
Allo
RWA$0.0045-1.16%
Starpower
STAR$0.12215-0.65%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 01:00

Trending News

More

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

BitMine Stock Rises After Tom Lee’s Firm Buys the Dip, Adding $389M in Ethereum

Caldera launches strategic reserve dedicated to ERA tokens, with an initial purchase of 3.9 million tokens

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,550.30
$105,550.30$105,550.30

+0.47%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,538.27
$3,538.27$3,538.27

+0.53%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5403
$2.5403$2.5403

+0.44%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.82
$165.82$165.82

-0.28%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17856
$0.17856$0.17856

-0.37%