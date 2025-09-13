EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.1720 as US Dollar eases after UoM survey

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 23:12
NEAR
NEAR$2.786+1.41%
SIX
SIX$0.0217+1.11%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.195-2.44%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01763+7.06%
67COIN
67$0.014045+28.07%
EUR
EUR$1.1778+0.41%
  • EUR/USD rebounds from intraday lows near 1.1700 but remains under pressure.
  • UoM Consumer Sentiment drops to 55.4, missing estimates and marking a four-month low.
  • Russia and Belarus launched the Zapad-2025 military drills on Friday, prompting Poland to close border crossings with Belarus.

The Euro (EUR) trades on the back foot against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, with EUR/USD hovering around 1.1720, stabilizing after dipping to intraday lows near 1.1700.

The mild recovery comes as the Greenback eases from session highs after the University of Michigan’s preliminary September survey revealed weakening consumer confidence alongside sticky inflation expectations.

The headline Consumer Sentiment Index fell to 55.4 in September, down from 58.2 in August and missing the market forecast of 58, marking the weakest reading since May. The Consumer Expectations Index slipped to 51.8 from 55.9, undershooting expectations of 54.9, while the Current Conditions gauge eased to 61.2 from 61.7.

On the inflation front, the one-year outlook remained unchanged at 4.8%, but the five-year measure climbed to 3.9% from 3.5%, highlighting persistent long-term price concerns. The data reinforced the view that US households are increasingly worried about the economic outlook, even as inflation expectations stay uncomfortably high.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the Greenback against a basket of six major currencies, trades near 97.67, retreating from an intraday high of 97.86. While off its peak, the index remains broadly firm, keeping the Euro’s recovery attempts limited.

Across the Atlantic, the Euro faces its own set of challenges. The European Central Bank (ECB) left rates unchanged on Thursday, with policymakers striking a cautious tone amid stagnant growth and softening inflation.

At the same time, the security environment in Eastern Europe has deteriorated after around 19 Russian drones entered Polish airspace earlier in the week, while on Friday, Moscow and Minsk launched the large-scale Zapad-2025 joint military exercises. In response, Poland closed border crossings with Belarus and deployed roughly 40,000 additional troops to its eastern frontier.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-usd-stabilizes-near-11720-as-us-dollar-eases-after-uom-survey-202509121536

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

ether.fi Foundation: Purchased 24.7 ETHFI this week, increasing ETHFI distribution to sETHFI holders to approximately 109,000

ether.fi Foundation: Purchased 24.7 ETHFI this week, increasing ETHFI distribution to sETHFI holders to approximately 109,000

PANews reported on September 13 that the ether.fi Foundation released an update on the ETHFI token repurchase on the X platform, disclosing that it had used 78 ETH (approximately US$370,000) of protocol revenue to purchase 247,000 ETHFI this week. In addition, approximately 137,000 ETHFI were destroyed, and the ETHFI distributed to sETHFI holders increased to approximately 109,000.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01497+3.09%
Ether.Fi Foundation
ETHFI$1.4421+0.79%
Ethereum
ETH$4,605.44+0.61%
Share
PANews2025/09/13 23:05
Share
Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

President Trump slams Fed Chair Jerome Powell for refusing to cut interest rates, leaving America’s monetary policy unchanged again. As a result, Bitcoin has seen minimal price movement ever since. In a recent post shared to Trump Media & Technology…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.074+1.56%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,211.65-0.31%
Everscale
EVER$0.01445+12.53%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 17:27
Share
Top 4 Crypto Presales to Join in 2025: Why BlockchainFX Outshines BlockDag, Little Pepe, and Best Wallet

Top 4 Crypto Presales to Join in 2025: Why BlockchainFX Outshines BlockDag, Little Pepe, and Best Wallet

Each brings something unique, but only one has the momentum, mechanics, and real-world integration to deliver life-changing returns. History has […] The post Top 4 Crypto Presales to Join in 2025: Why BlockchainFX Outshines BlockDag, Little Pepe, and Best Wallet appeared first on Coindoo.
RealLink
REAL$0.06397-0.52%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003694+1.48%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/13 23:10
Share

Trending News

More

ether.fi Foundation: Purchased 24.7 ETHFI this week, increasing ETHFI distribution to sETHFI holders to approximately 109,000

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Top 4 Crypto Presales to Join in 2025: Why BlockchainFX Outshines BlockDag, Little Pepe, and Best Wallet

Solana Update, XRP Forecast, And Growing Talk Of The Next Shiba Inu In Layer Brett

Layer Brett Price Prediction: LBRETT Could 65x The Gains Of Shiba Inu and Pepe Combined In 2025