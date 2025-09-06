EUR/USD surges above 1.1700 as weak US NFP drags US Dollar and yields lower

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 02:18
NEAR
NEAR$2.404+1.56%
SIX
SIX$0.0214-0.09%
Movement
MOVE$0.1167+2.01%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.188+1.27%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01671-3.53%
NFPrompt
NFP$0.06207+4.03%
EUR
EUR$1.17+0.48%

The Euro (EUR) rallies against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday after the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report disappointed with just 22K jobs added in August, far below the 75K expected and July’s 79K (revised from 73K).

The Unemployment Rate rose to 4.3% from 4.2%, while Average Hourly Earnings rose 0.3% MoM and 3.7% YoY, in line with forecasts. EUR/USD surged over 40 pips to trade around 1.1740, up nearly 0.70% on the day.

The softer jobs data highlighted ongoing weakness in the US labor market, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut rates at its September 16-17 meeting. While markets are already pricing in a 25 basis point (bps) cut, the weak headline payrolls print is likely to fuel speculation over the possibility of a larger 50 bps move to counter slowing growth.

US Treasury yields tumbled in response, with the 10-year falling to 4.09% and the rate-sensitive 2-year dropping to 3.50%, both at their lowest levels since April 7. The sharp decline in yields reflected mounting expectations of deeper Fed easing, adding further pressure on the Greenback.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against six major peers, weakened sharply after the release, slipping below 98.00 to trade near 97.65, down nearly 0.65% on the day. The index is hovering near the lower end of the narrow range established since August.

Meanwhile, EUR/USD is also testing the upper end of its recent range near 1.1730. A breakout above this level could open the way toward the July 24 high at 1.1789, while immediate support is seen at 1.1700 and the 50-day SMA at 1.1666.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-usd-surges-above-11700-as-weak-us-nfp-drags-dollar-index-and-yields-lower-202509051254

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

PANews reported on June 19 that Fetch.ai CEO and founder Humayun Sheikh announced that the platform's practicality has been significantly improved due to the increased use of ASI1 and proxy
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01262+4.73%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1236+5.73%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1061+3.00%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:14
Share
PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Since the birth of NFT, the overall market has taken shape. PANews and NFTScan have jointly launched the list of the 50 most influential NFT projects by comprehensively considering market cap, transaction volume and popularity of NFT projects in the Ethereum ecosystem.
Capverse
CAP$0.11925+73.50%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004514-0.35%
Share
PANews2022/09/15 16:00
Share
This token below $1 could overtake Solana, and it’s not Cardano

This token below $1 could overtake Solana, and it’s not Cardano

Little Pepe presale gains traction as a meme-powered Layer-2 contender eyeing top-10 status. #partnercontent
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01262+4.73%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02675+0.22%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/22 02:56
Share

Trending News

More

Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

This token below $1 could overtake Solana, and it’s not Cardano

Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure