Europe Is Finished – Robert Kiyosaki Says Bitcoin Is the Escape Route

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 16:25
Bitcoin

Markets are facing another round of turbulence, and Robert Kiyosaki believes the cracks are widening fast.

The outspoken investor argues that government debt markets across Europe and the West are showing signs of collapse, pushing savers toward assets that can’t be inflated away.

According to Kiyosaki, sovereign bonds that were once viewed as the backbone of financial stability are now hemorrhaging value. British debt has fallen by nearly a third, European bonds are down close to a quarter, and U.S. Treasuries have shed more than 10% since 2020. He warned that these figures reflect a broader unraveling of the financial system, not just a temporary downturn.

Civil Unrest on the Horizon

In his latest remarks, the Rich Dad Poor Dad author went beyond numbers, predicting political and social stress in Europe if the economic spiral continues. He suggested France could be heading for a debt crisis that sparks revolt, while Germany risks widespread unrest if growth fails to return. For Kiyosaki, the lesson is clear: clinging to the old 60/40 mix of stocks and bonds is a recipe for disaster.

Instead, he advocates building protection through scarce resources — especially gold, silver, and Bitcoin. He noted that central banks in Asia, including Japan and China, have been quietly selling U.S. bonds and stocking up on precious metals, a trend he views as a roadmap for individual investors.

Gold Breaks Records, Bitcoin Struggles

The timing of his call coincides with precious metals roaring to new highs. Gold futures are now trading around $3,500 — the highest in history — while silver has climbed to levels not seen in over a decade. Both rallies have been fueled by uncertainty over how the Federal Reserve will handle rate cuts in its upcoming meeting.

Bitcoin, however, is telling a different story. After briefly pushing higher earlier this summer, the digital asset has slipped back under $108,000 and now sits more than 15% below its peak. Critics, including veteran gold advocate Peter Schiff, argue that Bitcoin has failed to live up to its “digital gold” branding, especially when compared to bullion’s new records.

