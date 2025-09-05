European Central Bank Pushes Digital Euro Hard, Dogecoin ETF In the Making Might Come Soon, and More…

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 22:31
Moonveil
MORE$0,09484-3,22%
READY
READY$0,003353-0,91%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,01575-4,21%
Sign
SIGN$0,0726+1,32%
Wink
LIKE$0,011059+1,18%
SOON
SOON$0,2821+1,14%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,06401+2,00%


















































As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will.

Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team.

While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement.

Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan.

Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers.

During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree


Source: https://bitcoinist.com/next-crypto-to-explode-live-news-september-5-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Anthropic expands AI ban to Chinese-controlled firms

Anthropic expands AI ban to Chinese-controlled firms

Anthropic bans Chinese-controlled firms and their overseas branches from its AI tools.
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1207+3,07%
Comedian
BAN$0,098-2,05%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 23:15
Share
Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here

Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here

Sora Ventures announced plans to establish a $1 billion fund to support companies focusing on Bitcoin treasury assets in Asia. Continue Reading: Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here
SphereX
HERE$0,00033+32,53%
FUND
FUND$0,021--%
Sora
SORA$0,0003263+3,65%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 23:03
Share
South Korea’s FSC Release Guidelines for Crypto Lending, Caps Interest at 20%

South Korea’s FSC Release Guidelines for Crypto Lending, Caps Interest at 20%

South Korea’s FSC has rolled out new rules for crypto lending, citing that the interest on this service is now capped at 20%. The post South Korea’s FSC Release Guidelines for Crypto Lending, Caps Interest at 20% appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Nowchain
NOW$0,0072-1,63%
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/05 23:39
Share

Trending News

More

Anthropic expands AI ban to Chinese-controlled firms

Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here

South Korea’s FSC Release Guidelines for Crypto Lending, Caps Interest at 20%

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

Cardano koers consolideert: cryptoanalisten richten vizier op $0,92 en $1,24