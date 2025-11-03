In an ambitious effort to streamline financial regulation across the continent, the European Commission is proposing a shift in oversight authority to the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) for stock and cryptocurrency exchanges. Designed to provide a seamless regulatory framework for financial operations throughout the European Union, this proposal aims to enhance the global […]
Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/european-commission-sets-the-stage-for-unified-financial-oversight