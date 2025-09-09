European Crypto Giant CoinShares Plans US Market Entry with $1.2B Merger

By: Coinspeaker
2025/09/09 04:12
Vine Coin
VINE$0.06994+6.84%

CoinShares International Limited announced on September 8 its entry into a definitive business combination agreement with Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, that will result in the European asset manager listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market in the United States.

The transaction values CoinShares at $1.2 billion on a pre-money basis, positioning the company as one of the largest publicly traded digital asset managers globally. The merger is supported by a $50 million anchor investment from an institutional investor.

Strategic Move to Capture US Market Opportunity

The deal enables CoinShares to transition its listing from Nasdaq Stockholm to the US market, where over half of global assets under management are located. CoinShares currently manages approximately $10 billion in assets and ranks as the fourth-largest global provider of crypto exchange-traded products after BlackRock, Grayscale, and Fidelity.

In Europe, CoinShares holds the number one position with a 34% market share. The company has experienced significant growth, with assets under management more than tripling over the past two years, driven by strong investor inflows and the success of new product launches.

Jean-Marie Mognetti, CEO and co-founder of CoinShares, described the transaction as “far more than a change of listing venue from Sweden to the United States” but rather “a strategic transition for CoinShares, accelerating our ambition for global leadership.”

CoinShares Reaches Record Financial Performance

The move comes amid unprecedented growth in the crypto ETP market. Global crypto ETP assets under management surged to $134.5 billion by Q4 2024, representing a 950% increase year-over-year, primarily driven by the approval of US spot Bitcoin ETFs.

The crypto asset management market has grown from $857.09 million in 2023 to $1.06 billion in 2024 and is expected to continue expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 24.61% through 2030.

In the second quarter of 2025, CoinShares reported net profit of $32.4 million and asset management fees of $30.0 million. The company’s diversified product suite includes 32 crypto exchange-traded products across multiple platforms, covering Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and other digital assets.

Moreover, with these achievements, the company continued its expansion in the EU. In July, CoinShares secured a MiCA license to offer crypto services across Europe. The financial regulator of France granted the permit.

How and When Will The Company Debut?

Under the agreement, CoinShares and Vine Hill shareholders will exchange their securities for shares in a new combined company, Odysseus Holdings Limited. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to shareholder approvals, regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions.

The boards of both CoinShares and Vine Hill have unanimously approved the business combination. Following completion, CoinShares intends to delist from Nasdaq Stockholm, with the new entity expected to begin trading on the US Nasdaq by December 18, 2025.

One thing is certain: now is the best moment for any crypto company that offers services to institutional clients, with many businesses going public and experiencing global growth. CoinShares is one of many examples today.

next

The post European Crypto Giant CoinShares Plans US Market Entry with $1.2B Merger appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Techinasia, blockchain startup Units.Network has completed a $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital, and other investors have not been disclosed. The
Startup
STARTUP$0.01328+10.48%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0916+1.89%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001981+1.27%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 18:06
Share
Analysis: Crypto market enters seasonal downturn, BTC short-term implied volatility falls below 40%

Analysis: Crypto market enters seasonal downturn, BTC short-term implied volatility falls below 40%

PANews June 19 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the Federal Reserve kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged, but maintained a hawkish stance, emphasizing
Bitcoin
BTC$112,373.06+1.09%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0916+1.89%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 17:39
Share
Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

Bitcoin derivatives markets showed persistent caution, with sentiment influenced by BTC spot ETF outflows and Strategy not being included in the S&P 500 index. Key takeaways:Bitcoin options skew and futures funding rates highlight persistent caution, despite BTC defending the $110,000 support level.spot Bitcoin ETF outflows and Strategy’s S&P 500 index negative decision continue weighing on trader sentiment.Read more
Bitcoin
BTC$112,373.06+1.09%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10182+0.34%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.137-3.80%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 04:05
Share

Trending News

More

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

Analysis: Crypto market enters seasonal downturn, BTC short-term implied volatility falls below 40%

Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

These 3 Best Crypto Presales Could Skyrocket as Crypto Market Recovers

Kazachstan werkt aan nationale cryptoreserve en cryptowet in 2026