European postal carriers are halting U.S. shipments due to new customs rules ending the de minimis exemption

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 07:38
Threshold
T$0.01575-6.80%
U
U$0.01181-5.52%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.283-4.61%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00215005-6.81%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09953-1.54%

Postal services in Europe are halting shipments to the United States just days before a major customs change takes effect.

According to reporting from CNBC, the freeze is tied to former President Donald Trump’s executive order that officially ends the de minimis exemption for foreign packages valued under $800. The order affects every country, not just China, and takes effect this Friday.

Shipments under that threshold had entered the U.S. without customs duties or detailed clearance procedures for over a century. That ends now. Nine countries (Germany, Spain, France, Belgium, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Switzerland) are pausing outbound U.S. deliveries as a result.

Their systems can’t keep up with the new rules, and carriers don’t know how the customs fees will be calculated, who collects them, or how to transmit that info to U.S. authorities.

DHL, Correos, and La Poste freeze mail as confusion spreads

DHL issued a statement on Friday confirming that Deutsche Post and DHL Parcel Germany have stopped taking parcels bound for the U.S. “Key questions remain unresolved,” the company said, “particularly regarding how and by whom customs duties will be collected in the future, what additional data will be required, and how the data transmission to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection will be carried out.” The only option left is DHL Express, which still operates but costs a lot more.

Correos, the national postal service of Spain, said in a statement that it only received the full compliance requirements from U.S. authorities on August 15.

“This situation forces Correos, along with all postal operators that manage shipments destined for the United States, to substantially modify their processes and increase shipment controls to implement the new customs requirements, significantly impacting international postal logistics and e-commerce flows,” the agency said. The freeze began Monday, with no timeline for when it’ll lift.

Belgium’s national carrier said its pause would begin on Saturday, and France’s La Poste said it would suspend U.S. shipments starting Monday. Over in the north, Finland’s Posti stopped shipping to the U.S. last Saturday. A few days later, they said they couldn’t even process gifts or letters anymore because, in their words, “several airlines have now refused to transport any postal items to the United States.”

The suspension mostly affects shipments below $800. Items like letters and gifts were initially excluded, but that’s no longer the case in some countries. Airlines backing out of transport agreements are adding even more pressure to already-strained postal systems.

Small European businesses feel the blow first

The sudden pause is expected to hit Europe’s smaller exporters the hardest. Americans who shop directly from small European sellers, not big-name retailers, are the ones caught in the middle. Most large companies, especially those with operations in the U.S., don’t use de minimis to begin with. They ship goods in bulk containers to U.S. warehouses and pay tariffs.

But platforms like Temu and Shein, which leaned heavily on de minimis, saw major price spikes and weaker demand once the China exemption ended back in May. Now, with Europe losing the same benefit, a similar impact is likely for sellers using standard mail.

None of the countries gave a firm restart date. All said the suspensions are temporary. But the problem isn’t just bureaucracy. It’s tech. None of their current postal systems were designed to track new U.S. customs requirements or deliver detailed parcel data to American officials.

Even if their tech catches up, the bigger question is who pays the customs fees and how they’ll be collected. No one has that answer; not the carriers, not the postal offices, and not the airlines refusing the cargo.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/european-shippers-pause-u-s-deliveries/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

U.S. margin debt hits new all-time high $1.02 trillion as leverage fuels rally

U.S. margin debt hits new all-time high $1.02 trillion as leverage fuels rally

Margin debt across the U.S. has now hit a record $1.02 trillion in July, after rising by $14.6 billion in just one month, according to data from July released by FINRA. That jump followed June’s $87 billion explosion, the biggest monthly increase in margin debt ever recorded. In the last two years, borrowing has increased […]
U
U$0.01181-5.52%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.000579-12.00%
Everscale
EVER$0.00959+2.34%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 07:52
Share
Altcoins, memecoins join crypto market rally as BTC reclaims $105k

Altcoins, memecoins join crypto market rally as BTC reclaims $105k

The ongoing Bitcoin-led recovery is rippling through the broader crypto market, with improved investor sentiment driving gains across the altcoin and memecoin sectors. Bitcoin (BTC) has been on an upward trend over the past 24 hours, posting an approximate 4%…
Bitcoin
BTC$109,914.01-2.90%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005408-11.25%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002845-17.05%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/24 22:04
Share
Here’s Where Ethereum Price Is Headed in the Next 24–48 Hours

Here’s Where Ethereum Price Is Headed in the Next 24–48 Hours

Ethereum has had a strong run in August, pushing close to $5,000 before cooling off. Right now, ETH is trading around $4,648, and traders are watching closely to see if the momentum continues or if the market takes a breather first. The last 24 hours have brought some interesting shifts in open interest, long and
SphereX
HERE$0.000357-0.27%
Ethereum
ETH$4,438.46-6.60%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.00000007-16.56%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/26 06:45
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. margin debt hits new all-time high $1.02 trillion as leverage fuels rally

Altcoins, memecoins join crypto market rally as BTC reclaims $105k

Here’s Where Ethereum Price Is Headed in the Next 24–48 Hours

Trump threatens tariffs on countries that implement digital taxes, digital services legislation, or digital market regulations

Huang Licheng is still increasing his long positions in ETH, BTC, HYPE, etc., and has lost nearly $8 million