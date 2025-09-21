The post European Union Moves Closer to Digital Euro Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The European Union is developing its project regarding the digital euro, which will ensure enhanced sovereignty and a breakthrough in payments in 2025. The leaders of the European Union met an important meeting on September 19, 2025 in Copenhagen to further advance the digital euro project.  The Digital Euro is not merely a new currency, but it is the emblem of the sovereignty of Europe and the empowerment of cross-border payments, which is an institutional agreement in strong will.  President of European central bank Christine Lagarde and other senior officials. The development is a significant step towards the introduction of a digital currency that is supported by the ECB. Digital Euro: Political Powerhouse, Not Just Money Digital Euro is currently under the intense geopolitical pressure and competition developing quickly. The digital euro does not merely represent a payment system, as ECB President Lagarde pointed out during the Eurogroup meeting.  She emphasized that it is a political message in terms of the capacity of Europe to regulate its payment systems and sovereignty. This infrastructure in Europe is to make sure that payment across countries is independent. Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe affirmed that there had been agreement on the institutional structure and talked about restrictions on the amount of digital euros held.  Nevertheless, certain upward information concerning holding caps is still in the process of development. The strategy does not interfere with the mandate and autonomy of individual institutions. The balance that Donohoe highlighted was a valuable move to develop this vital project in a timely manner.  Geopolitical Tensions Accelerate Digital Euro Drive Geopolitical uncertainties and the global changes in the economy are the drivers that create the urgency to digitalise the currency in Europe.  Managing Director of European Stability Mechanism Pierre Gramegna emphasized that there was a stronger motivator because of… The post European Union Moves Closer to Digital Euro Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The European Union is developing its project regarding the digital euro, which will ensure enhanced sovereignty and a breakthrough in payments in 2025. The leaders of the European Union met an important meeting on September 19, 2025 in Copenhagen to further advance the digital euro project.  The Digital Euro is not merely a new currency, but it is the emblem of the sovereignty of Europe and the empowerment of cross-border payments, which is an institutional agreement in strong will.  President of European central bank Christine Lagarde and other senior officials. The development is a significant step towards the introduction of a digital currency that is supported by the ECB. Digital Euro: Political Powerhouse, Not Just Money Digital Euro is currently under the intense geopolitical pressure and competition developing quickly. The digital euro does not merely represent a payment system, as ECB President Lagarde pointed out during the Eurogroup meeting.  She emphasized that it is a political message in terms of the capacity of Europe to regulate its payment systems and sovereignty. This infrastructure in Europe is to make sure that payment across countries is independent. Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe affirmed that there had been agreement on the institutional structure and talked about restrictions on the amount of digital euros held.  Nevertheless, certain upward information concerning holding caps is still in the process of development. The strategy does not interfere with the mandate and autonomy of individual institutions. The balance that Donohoe highlighted was a valuable move to develop this vital project in a timely manner.  Geopolitical Tensions Accelerate Digital Euro Drive Geopolitical uncertainties and the global changes in the economy are the drivers that create the urgency to digitalise the currency in Europe.  Managing Director of European Stability Mechanism Pierre Gramegna emphasized that there was a stronger motivator because of…

European Union Moves Closer to Digital Euro Launch

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 15:32
The European Union is developing its project regarding the digital euro, which will ensure enhanced sovereignty and a breakthrough in payments in 2025.

The leaders of the European Union met an important meeting on September 19, 2025 in Copenhagen to further advance the digital euro project. 

The Digital Euro is not merely a new currency, but it is the emblem of the sovereignty of Europe and the empowerment of cross-border payments, which is an institutional agreement in strong will. 

President of European central bank Christine Lagarde and other senior officials. The development is a significant step towards the introduction of a digital currency that is supported by the ECB.

Digital Euro: Political Powerhouse, Not Just Money

Digital Euro is currently under the intense geopolitical pressure and competition developing quickly. The digital euro does not merely represent a payment system, as ECB President Lagarde pointed out during the Eurogroup meeting. 

She emphasized that it is a political message in terms of the capacity of Europe to regulate its payment systems and sovereignty. This infrastructure in Europe is to make sure that payment across countries is independent.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe affirmed that there had been agreement on the institutional structure and talked about restrictions on the amount of digital euros held. 

Nevertheless, certain upward information concerning holding caps is still in the process of development. The strategy does not interfere with the mandate and autonomy of individual institutions. The balance that Donohoe highlighted was a valuable move to develop this vital project in a timely manner. 

Geopolitical Tensions Accelerate Digital Euro Drive

Geopolitical uncertainties and the global changes in the economy are the drivers that create the urgency to digitalise the currency in Europe

Managing Director of European Stability Mechanism Pierre Gramegna emphasized that there was a stronger motivator because of the constant geopolitical unrest.

The ESM gives the ECB the impetus and push to the digital Euro by asserting that it would be required in a turbulent international environment.

The transition of the United States to the use of digital dollars has increased the determination of the EU, in addition to internal developments. 

The European Union is reportedly considering the issuance of the digital euro on open blockchains such as Ethereum and Solana to increase resilience and innovation in the last month.

The next steps will involve legal writing by the Danish presidency and subsequent deliberations in the European parliament and council. 

It is hoped that the preparation phase will be complete by October 2025 when the ECB would arrive at a final decision on issuance after the European legislative process is completed by the early of 2026.

