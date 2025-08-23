Eurozone CFTC EUR NC Net Positions up to €118.7K from previous €115.4K

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 16:13
Trump-Linked WLFI Sets Sept 1 Launch on Ethereum

The post Trump-Linked WLFI Sets Sept 1 Launch on Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a project with reported Trump links, will launch its token on Sept 1 The project has already raised a massive $550 million from over 85,000 presale investors The launch features a controlled release, with all insider tokens and 80% of the supply locked World Liberty Financial (WLFI) has confirmed the launch of its native token on the Ethereum mainnet. The project, which has drawn attention for its reported connections to the Trump family, will see its token become tradable on September 1. This launch is a major event for the DeFi platform as it moves from a massive fundraising round to active trading. WLFI stated that its token will officially unlock at 12:00 UTC on September 1. At that moment, just 20% of the total WLFI supply can be claimed by presale participants. The remaining 80% will stay locked until a community governance vote decides its release schedule. Remaining 80%: The unlocking schedule for the rest will be decided by the community via a governance vote. Holders will choose the path forward. — WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) August 22, 2025 The distribution plan puts the community squarely in charge of the project’s next phase, a move that received [99.94% Approval for Token Trading] in a recent governance vote.  Further, the project’s road map shows that all allocations for founders, advisors, and team members will remain locked, a critical step to limit immediate sell-offs as the Trump-linked WLFI Outlines Token Release Plan that Locks All Insider Allocations. Backed by $550M, WLFI Hits the Market World Liberty Financial bills itself as a DeFi initiative focused on blockchain-based financial services. The project is not starting small; it raised a staggering $550 million from more than 85,000 investors before its token debut, with a reserve of $76.9 million set aside to support…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 15:51
Ethereum's Protocol Update 002 Aims to Enhance Blob Scaling

The post Ethereum’s Protocol Update 002 Aims to Enhance Blob Scaling appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Iris Coleman Aug 22, 2025 11:10 Ethereum introduces Protocol Update 002 to improve blob scaling, crucial for Layer 2 solutions’ data availability, enhancing network throughput and efficiency. Ethereum has announced its Protocol Update 002, focusing on enhancing blob scaling, a pivotal element for Layer 2 (L2) solutions, according to Ethereum’s blog. This update aims to improve data availability on Layer 1 (L1), facilitating more robust L2 applications, including real-time payments, decentralized finance (DeFi), social media, gaming, and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Key Features of PeerDAS The update, known as PeerDAS, is set to debut in the upcoming Fusaka network upgrade. PeerDAS introduces data availability sampling (DAS), allowing nodes to download only a subset of blob data in each block. This method reduces the computational load on individual nodes, enabling an increase in the blob count without raising node requirements significantly. The Fusaka upgrade, expected later this year, has undergone extensive testing to ensure stability and performance under various conditions. Incremental Scaling with BPO Forks Ethereum’s strategy also includes Blob Parameter Only (BPO) forks, which gradually increase the mainnet blob count. These forks are designed to enhance network throughput incrementally, supported by peer-to-peer bandwidth optimizations. The BPO mechanism allows for automatic blob capacity increases without manual intervention, ensuring a smooth scaling trajectory. Advanced Networking and Future Enhancements Looking ahead, the Glamsterdam upgrade will build on PeerDAS, incorporating advanced networking techniques to further enhance scaling. This includes improvements in cell-level messaging and data reconstruction, allowing nodes to more efficiently sample blob data. The enhancements aim to maximize the use of bandwidth savings achieved from previous optimizations. Maintaining Ethereum’s Core Values While scaling is a priority, Ethereum remains committed to preserving its core values, such as censorship resistance. The blob mempool, crucial for decentralized network…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 16:23
CME XRP Futures hit $9B – Will spot ETF approval flip the 23% slide?

CME now ranks fourth for XRP Futures after only trading for about three months.
Coinstats2025/08/23 16:00
