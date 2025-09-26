The post Eurozone Consumer Inflation Expectations rise to 2.8% over next 12 months in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The latest monthly Consumer Expectations Survey by the European Central Bank showed on Friday that Eurozone inflation is likely to have risen for the year ahead in August. Key takeaways One-year ahead inflation expectation rises to 2.8% in August from 2.6% in July. Three-year ahead inflation expectation unchanged. Five-year ahead rises to 2.2% from 2.1%. Market reaction EUR/USD is holding the rebound to trade near 1.1680, as of writing, up 0.14% on the day. Inflation FAQs Inflation measures the rise in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate because of geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure targeted by central banks as it excludes volatile food and fuel inputs. When Core CPI rises above 2% it usually results in higher interest rates and vice versa when it falls below 2%. Since higher interest rates are positive for a currency, higher inflation usually results in a stronger currency. The opposite is true when inflation falls. Although it may seem counter-intuitive, high inflation in a country pushes up the value of its currency and vice versa for lower inflation. This is because the central bank will normally raise interest rates to combat the higher inflation, which attract more global capital inflows from investors looking… The post Eurozone Consumer Inflation Expectations rise to 2.8% over next 12 months in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The latest monthly Consumer Expectations Survey by the European Central Bank showed on Friday that Eurozone inflation is likely to have risen for the year ahead in August. Key takeaways One-year ahead inflation expectation rises to 2.8% in August from 2.6% in July. Three-year ahead inflation expectation unchanged. Five-year ahead rises to 2.2% from 2.1%. Market reaction EUR/USD is holding the rebound to trade near 1.1680, as of writing, up 0.14% on the day. Inflation FAQs Inflation measures the rise in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate because of geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure targeted by central banks as it excludes volatile food and fuel inputs. When Core CPI rises above 2% it usually results in higher interest rates and vice versa when it falls below 2%. Since higher interest rates are positive for a currency, higher inflation usually results in a stronger currency. The opposite is true when inflation falls. Although it may seem counter-intuitive, high inflation in a country pushes up the value of its currency and vice versa for lower inflation. This is because the central bank will normally raise interest rates to combat the higher inflation, which attract more global capital inflows from investors looking…