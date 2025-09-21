EU’s Chat Control law would push users toward ‘Web3 alternatives’ — Experts

Privacy experts warn EU’s Chat Control law could break encryption, erode trust in digital platforms and push users toward decentralized Web3 solutions.

At the center of the debate is the EU’s proposed Regulation to Prevent and Combat Child Sexual Abuse, which would require platforms to scan private messages for illegal content before they are encrypted. Critics say this effectively creates a backdoor into encrypted systems, contradicting the EU’s own commitments to privacy.

