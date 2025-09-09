EV Maker Embraces Ripple’s RLUSD for Global Payments

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 10:33
Threshold
T$0.01639+1.67%
RealLink
REAL$0.06151+1.51%
Capverse
CAP$0.12224-14.49%
Movement
MOVE$0.1265+5.94%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23664+4.74%
Fintech

The global electric vehicle sector just got an unexpected jolt from the crypto world. Tembo, the EV division of VivoPower International, announced it will now take Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin as a form of payment – a move that positions the company as one of the first automakers to officially embrace Ripple’s blockchain-based dollar token.

The decision isn’t just symbolic. Many of Tembo’s mining, agriculture, and defense clients operate in countries where cross-border transactions are slow and bank fees eat into margins. By shifting to RLUSD, the company hopes to make international settlements nearly instantaneous and far cheaper than traditional wire transfers.

RLUSD’s Expanding Footprint

Ripple’s stablecoin has been on a tear this year, with its market cap multiplying tenfold since January. It has already gained traction in Africa and the Middle East thanks to partnerships with payment firms such as Chipper Cash and Yellow Card. Tembo’s integration now shows how the token is finding its way beyond fintech into industrial supply chains.

VivoPower isn’t hiding its ambitions: it wants to become the first publicly traded enterprise built around XRP and Ripple’s ecosystem. Alongside payments, the company is building a treasury portfolio of XRP, equity stakes in Ripple Labs, and infrastructure plans for decentralized finance tied to the XRP Ledger. Accepting RLUSD is being presented as another building block in that transformation.

Market Reactions and Ripple’s Push

Industry watchers say the announcement highlights growing momentum for real-world adoption of the XRP Ledger. Some also noted institutional links — particularly through partners like Doppler Finance — that could see RLUSD deployed not only in payments but in liquidity programs and corporate treasury strategies. Ripple itself has recently expanded RLUSD into DeFi through Aave’s Horizon RWA marketplace, giving the token new roles beyond settlement.

What It Means for Tembo

Tembo already markets electric utility vehicles capable of operating both on-road and in extreme off-road conditions, along with services ranging from charging solutions to microgrids. By weaving RLUSD into its global sales model, the company is effectively positioning blockchain payments as part of its sustainable energy and mobility ecosystem.

For Ripple, the adoption signals another milestone: a stablecoin that started as a financial instrument now doubling as a tool for industrial commerce. For Tembo, it’s a bet that crypto payments will one day be as normal as wiring money through a bank.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/ev-maker-embraces-ripples-rlusd-for-global-payments/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The probability of the Fed keeping its policy unchanged in July has dropped to 83.5%.

The probability of the Fed keeping its policy unchanged in July has dropped to 83.5%.

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Jinshi, Fed Governor Waller was clearly dovish last night. According to CME's "Fed Watch": the probability of the Fed keeping interest rates
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.09+1.92%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 08:22
Share
Exclusive interview with Movement co-founder Cooper: A dropout teenager successfully counterattacked and built a multi-billion dollar project and received an increase in the Trump family's holdings

Exclusive interview with Movement co-founder Cooper: A dropout teenager successfully counterattacked and built a multi-billion dollar project and received an increase in the Trump family's holdings

In this in-depth conversation, Movement co-founder Cooper Scanlon shared his thoughts on how he decided to drop out of school and join the crypto space. He analyzed Movement's unique advantages and future plans amid fierce competition, and combined with the U.S. regulatory environment, he offered unique insights into the industry's future development.
Union
U$0.01081-5.17%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.684+1.75%
Multichain
MULTI$0.05443-7.19%
Share
PANews2025/04/01 16:16
Share
LayerZero price dips ahead of fee vote, huge ZRO token unlock

LayerZero price dips ahead of fee vote, huge ZRO token unlock

LayerZero’s native token is down 2% in the past 24 hours and more than 17% in the past week as prices continue to drop ahead of a major token unlock. The LayerZero (ZRO) price fell to $1.80 on June 19,…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10122+0.36%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01307+2.34%
Major
MAJOR$0.15877+1.23%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 23:43
Share

Trending News

More

The probability of the Fed keeping its policy unchanged in July has dropped to 83.5%.

Exclusive interview with Movement co-founder Cooper: A dropout teenager successfully counterattacked and built a multi-billion dollar project and received an increase in the Trump family's holdings

LayerZero price dips ahead of fee vote, huge ZRO token unlock

Spot ETH ETFs Face Alarming Outflows: What’s Driving the Market Shift?

Lion Group doubles down on Hyperliquid as HYPE breaks a new high