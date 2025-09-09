EV Maker Embraces Ripple’s RLUSD for Global Payments

Fintech

The global electric vehicle sector just got an unexpected jolt from the crypto world. Tembo, the EV division of VivoPower International, announced it will now take Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin as a form of payment – a move that positions the company as one of the first automakers to officially embrace Ripple’s blockchain-based dollar token.

The decision isn’t just symbolic. Many of Tembo’s mining, agriculture, and defense clients operate in countries where cross-border transactions are slow and bank fees eat into margins. By shifting to RLUSD, the company hopes to make international settlements nearly instantaneous and far cheaper than traditional wire transfers.

RLUSD’s Expanding Footprint

Ripple’s stablecoin has been on a tear this year, with its market cap multiplying tenfold since January. It has already gained traction in Africa and the Middle East thanks to partnerships with payment firms such as Chipper Cash and Yellow Card. Tembo’s integration now shows how the token is finding its way beyond fintech into industrial supply chains.

VivoPower isn’t hiding its ambitions: it wants to become the first publicly traded enterprise built around XRP and Ripple’s ecosystem. Alongside payments, the company is building a treasury portfolio of XRP, equity stakes in Ripple Labs, and infrastructure plans for decentralized finance tied to the XRP Ledger. Accepting RLUSD is being presented as another building block in that transformation.

Market Reactions and Ripple’s Push

Industry watchers say the announcement highlights growing momentum for real-world adoption of the XRP Ledger. Some also noted institutional links — particularly through partners like Doppler Finance — that could see RLUSD deployed not only in payments but in liquidity programs and corporate treasury strategies. Ripple itself has recently expanded RLUSD into DeFi through Aave’s Horizon RWA marketplace, giving the token new roles beyond settlement.

What It Means for Tembo

Tembo already markets electric utility vehicles capable of operating both on-road and in extreme off-road conditions, along with services ranging from charging solutions to microgrids. By weaving RLUSD into its global sales model, the company is effectively positioning blockchain payments as part of its sustainable energy and mobility ecosystem.

For Ripple, the adoption signals another milestone: a stablecoin that started as a financial instrument now doubling as a tool for industrial commerce. For Tembo, it’s a bet that crypto payments will one day be as normal as wiring money through a bank.

