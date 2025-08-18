EV Startup Faraday Future Launches $10 Billion Crypto Strategy

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/18 10:30
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. announced on August 17, 2025, the launch of its “EAI + Crypto” Dual-Flywheel & Dual-Bridge Ecosystem Strategy, aiming to integrate artificial intelligence (AI)-driven electric vehicles (EVs) with Web3 technologies and cryptocurrency investments.

The initiative includes the introduction of the C10 Index, a diversified crypto asset basket, and the C10 Treasury plan, marking the first such program by a U.S.-listed company, with Phase 1 allocating $500 million to $1 billion starting with an initial $30 million next week and a long-term vision scaling to $10 billion. This strategy seeks to connect the EV industry with Web3 capital, creating mutual amplification of shareholder and industrial value through separate but interconnected EV and crypto business entities. The announcement was made during Monterey Car Week, emphasizing transparency, compliance, and innovation in blending mobility with blockchain applications.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
