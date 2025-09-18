The post EvalEngine partners with Gloria AI to bring real-time crypto data to ChromBot appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways EvalEngine integrates Gloria AI to provide ChromBot users with real-time crypto news and market analysis. Gloria AI delivers low-latency, structured news and analysis through various protocols for free to ChromBot users. EvalEngine, a decentralized framework for evaluating AI agents with a focus on crypto-native applications, has integrated Gloria AI into ChromBot, according to a Thursday announcement. The partnership gives ChromBot users direct access to structured, low-latency crypto news and analysis feeds, normally available only via subscription, now free for the ChromBot community. “We’re grateful to partner with the Gloria AI team to bring this value to our community. As a thank you to our hundreds of ChromBot users who’ve supported us, we’re providing free access to Gloria AI’s premium intelligence feeds that would normally require a paid subscription,” said EvalEngine in a statement. Gloria AI, developed by Crypto Briefing, provides structured, low-latency news through its terminal, API, WebSocket, and agent-native protocols, including Coinbase’s x402 and Virtuals ACP. The platform delivers insights across the crypto, macro, and emerging tech sectors. The integration allows ChromBot users to query more than 15 data categories through EvalEngine’s MCP framework, which enables secure and verifiable connections with external data providers. “We’re excited to see how our community uses these enhanced capabilities to stay ahead in the fast-moving crypto scene,” EvalEngine stated. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/real-time-crypto-news-integration/ The post EvalEngine partners with Gloria AI to bring real-time crypto data to ChromBot appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways EvalEngine integrates Gloria AI to provide ChromBot users with real-time crypto news and market analysis. Gloria AI delivers low-latency, structured news and analysis through various protocols for free to ChromBot users. EvalEngine, a decentralized framework for evaluating AI agents with a focus on crypto-native applications, has integrated Gloria AI into ChromBot, according to a Thursday announcement. The partnership gives ChromBot users direct access to structured, low-latency crypto news and analysis feeds, normally available only via subscription, now free for the ChromBot community. “We’re grateful to partner with the Gloria AI team to bring this value to our community. As a thank you to our hundreds of ChromBot users who’ve supported us, we’re providing free access to Gloria AI’s premium intelligence feeds that would normally require a paid subscription,” said EvalEngine in a statement. Gloria AI, developed by Crypto Briefing, provides structured, low-latency news through its terminal, API, WebSocket, and agent-native protocols, including Coinbase’s x402 and Virtuals ACP. The platform delivers insights across the crypto, macro, and emerging tech sectors. The integration allows ChromBot users to query more than 15 data categories through EvalEngine’s MCP framework, which enables secure and verifiable connections with external data providers. “We’re excited to see how our community uses these enhanced capabilities to stay ahead in the fast-moving crypto scene,” EvalEngine stated. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/real-time-crypto-news-integration/