Even If Shiba Inu Achieved Cardano’s Market Cap and Entered Top 10, It Still Wouldn’t Hit $0.0001, Best Meme Coin to Buy Instead

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/10/02 15:43
Even if Shiba Inu ($SHIB) mirrored Cardano’s ($ADA) market cap, reaching $29.85 billion, the token would still trade far below $0.0001. Calculations suggest $SHIB would only climb to $0.00005065, reflecting a mere 4.15x increase from its current $0.00001222. 

Meanwhile, Cardano’s ATH at $3.08377 highlights how substantial market cap alone cannot drive meme coin price explosions. Investors looking for high upside are realizing $SHIB’s ceiling remains capped, prompting searches for the best crypto to buy now.  This gap in the market has created an opening for innovative meme-powered projects. One standout is Little Pepe (LILPEPE), now capturing serious attention from traders seeking substantial returns.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Presale Momentum

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has finalized its audit. FreshCoins.io confirmed the smart contract shows no critical or significant issues, awarding an 81.55/100 security score. Features such as no mint function and zero taxes reinforce safety. 

Recently added to CoinMarketCap, LILPEPE has begun its presale in stage 13. Stages 1-12 sold out, raising $25,800,000. Stage 13 sees tokens priced at $0.0022, bringing the total presale tally to $26,250,000. Stage 13 is currently underway.  Stage 14 will open next, raising prices to $0.0023. This is the first phase, offering the lowest price point, making early entry critical for investors seeking maximum gains.


LILPEPE is backed by anonymous experts who previously helped top meme coins succeed. Their involvement strengthens credibility and signals serious potential. Unlike conventional meme tokens, LILPEPE powers a Layer 2 blockchain designed solely for memes. 

This chain is fast, cheap, and uniquely immune to sniper bots, enabling seamless transactions. Moreover, it hosts a dedicated meme coins launchpad, fueling new project growth. Investors looking for the best crypto to buy can benefit from this blend of speed, security, and community-driven innovation.

Giveaway And Investor Rewards

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has launched Little Pepe’s $777k Giveaway. Ten winners will each claim $77,000 worth of LILPEPE tokens. This celebrates the rise of the meme coin and rewards the community. A

dditionally, Stage 12–17 buyers qualify for exclusive rewards. The bigger you buy, the bigger the win. Over 15 ETH in prizes is allocated, including 5 ETH for the largest buyer, 3 ETH for second, 2 ETH for third, and 0.5 ETH for fifteen lucky participants.  Entry requires submitting an ERC20 wallet, completing social tasks, and purchasing LILPEPE. This campaign fuels both engagement and presale urgency, boosting early demand.

Market Traction And Growth

The latest data from the ChatGPT 5 Meme Coin Question Volume Trend (Jun-Aug 2025) highlights Little Pepe’s meteoric rise. LILPEPE peaked near 100 in early August, surpassing Pepe, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu. Pepe reached 60-70, while Dogecoin and SHIB remained stable at 40-50. This surge demonstrates investor focus and strong market curiosity. In contrast, even if SHIB enters the top 10, it would not achieve $0.0001. This gap positions LILPEPE as the best meme coin to buy instead.

Experts anticipate LILPEPE’s post-launch price between $0.5 and $5. Listing plans on two top exchanges are set, with intentions to join one of the largest global platforms. Layer 2 adoption will drive usage for transactions and gas fees, increasing token demand. Transparency, zero-tax structure, and anti-bot mechanisms provide a robust foundation for long-term growth. Consequently, early investors can secure high potential returns, while the community grows around its launch ecosystem.

Future Potential For Investors

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has positioned itself as the go-to option for meme coin investors seeking high upside. Stage 13 pricing ensures the cheapest entry, while stage 14 promises gains with a price increase. Aggressive adoption strategies, coupled with a presale-driven momentum, create a rare investment window. AI predictions suggest substantial post-launch growth, while its Layer 2 blockchain adds functionality unseen in competing tokens. Even if SHIB achieved ADA’s market cap, it would remain below $0.0001. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) provides a clear, actionable alternative for investors seeking real potential. Early engagement now could translate into extraordinary returns.

 

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetokenTwitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

]]>
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
