Everything Blockchain Taps Flare’s XRP DeFi Framework

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 01:00
U
U$0.0165+12.32%
Movement
MOVE$0.1224+0.99%
Triathon
GROW$0.0249-21.20%
XRP
XRP$2.8081-0.69%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001581+0.25%

Everything Blockchain Inc. has joined the XRP DeFi (XRPFi) standard on Flare Network to integrate yield-bearing strategies into its corporate digital treasury. The U.S. public company, listed under ticker EBZT, signed a memorandum of understanding to allocate $10 million in XRP for the initiative.

EBZT Leverages Flare’s XRPFi to Turn XRP Into Yield-Bearing Treasury Asset

According to a press release, the move positions EBZT among the first U.S. firms to embrace Flare’s institutional-grade framework for XRP yield. Nasdaq-listed VivoPower had earlier committed $100 million to the same standard, demonstrating growing corporate adoption of the model.

The trend is also emphasized by the recent launch of an XRP treasury by Japanese gaming company Gumi. Flare developed XRPFi to transform XRP from a traditionally non-yielding asset into a productive instrument for corporate balance sheets.

At the core of the framework is FAssets, this is Flare’s bridging system and extends smart contract utility to tokens like XRP and Bitcoin. Through this structure, EBZT plans to convert its XRP into FXRP. The, it will deploy it across decentralized lending, staking, and liquidity protocols using Flare’s Firelight restaking layer.

By engaging in the XRPFi, EBZT is diversifying its cash funds and show investors that blockchain tokens can be purposely utilized beyond speculation. This allows corporations the chance to use XRP in a regulated manner comparable to regular corporate governance or reporting regulations. It is also an indicator that the digital assets are continuing to be a part of everyday treasury management.

EBZT Participation Underlines Increasing Confidence in The XRPFi Framework

The growing number of listed companies as members of XRPFi is enabling Flare to grow stronger in institutional finance. Million dollars’ worth of digital assets are already committed into Flare as new protocols are introduced.

Hence, Flare can become the main platform that makes XRP and other non-smart contract tokens usable in DeFi. As FAssets release draw closer, more assets such as Bitcoin will become available to many indviduals. Flare’s CEO has previously said this one product could put billions of XRP to work across DeFi.

Everything Blockchain Inc. describes its strategy as building a diversified treasury across major digital assets and validator infrastructure. The company said its participation in XRPFi is part of its broader goal to compound on-chain income while providing investors exposure to blockchain economics usually limited to private funds.

Flare co-founder and Chief Executive Hugo Philion said the development shows how institutions can make XRP productive in a compliant way. He referenced XRP’s market size of about $150 billion and noted that institutions lacked tools to generate returns from it until now.

According to Philion, XRPFi is designed to provide yield within governance, security, and audit standards demanded by public companies. Institutional interest is also expanding after Amplify filed an XRP Option Income ETF with the SEC.

EBZT chief executive Arthur Rozenberg explained that the initiative reflects a shift in how public firms interact with blockchain. He said the company intends to demonstrate how digital assets can function as yield-bearing instruments rather than passive holdings. Rozenberg added that Flare provides the infrastructure to meet compliance requirements while enabling compounding returns for treasury strategies.

Paul

Paul Adedoyin is a crypto journalist with 4+ years experience who provides timely news, in-depth research, and insightful content to inform and empower his audience. His works have been featured on sites such as CryptoMode, CryptoNewsFlash among others.
He holds a degree in Geophysics from OAU, Nigeria. When he’s not writing, he loves watching soccer and reading educative journals.
He can be reached via [email protected]

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/everything-blockchain-taps-flares-xrp-defi-framework-for-crypto-treasury/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum: How a potential squeeze could push ETH to $5,000

Ethereum: How a potential squeeze could push ETH to $5,000

The post Ethereum: How a potential squeeze could push ETH to $5,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum outperformed other altcoin sectors as supply shrank and whale bets mounted. With transactions hitting records and ETH rebounding, the question remains: can this momentum spark a sustained rally? Ethereum [ETH] traded higher on the daily chart, logging modest gains over the past 24 hours. The altcoin continued to steer the season, extending its outperformance against Bitcoin [BTC]. The altcoin’s rally has been fueled by whale and institutional accumulation, with retail also joining the train. Most of the altcoin sectors had, however, shifted back to closing in the red. Ethereum vs. other altcoins Comparing ETH to other altcoin sectors, it showed clear leadership this month. ETH led with a performance reading of 0.20, slightly higher than those of Layer 2s (L2) and DeFi tokens. By mid-August, DeFi and L2s briefly led, but ETH reclaimed the lead into month-end. Naturally, DePin and AI tokens trailed just below. Source: Glassnode As Q3 2025 closed in, sectors such as gaming, AI, and staking posted losses. In fact, Ethereum stood out as the leader of capital rotation. Ethereum price rebounds On the weekly price action, ETH wicked to $4,900 before rejection. The spike signaled a potential rally, breaking a double top near $4,000. Recent price action tested the $4,400 zone, a recovery from the dip below $4,300. As of press time, ETH was only up by about 13%. Source: TradingView If ETH advanced toward $4,800, large liquidation clusters could trigger resets. On top of that, $7.23 billion in ETH short positions risked a squeeze, potentially propelling the price toward $5,000. Supply shrinks, whales bet big! Additionally, the supply of Ethereum was shrinking with whales, institutions, and retail scooping up more ETH. In fact, staking contributed to the supply shock, with nearly 30% of ETH staked. BlackRock reportedly accumulated nearly $1 billion worth of ETH…
NEAR
NEAR$2.427+0.33%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,797.69+0.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10332+3.09%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 01:09
Share
Ethereum Holds Crucial Support, How Soon Will ETH Hit $5k?

Ethereum Holds Crucial Support, How Soon Will ETH Hit $5k?

The post Ethereum Holds Crucial Support, How Soon Will ETH Hit $5k? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Ethereum maintained its position near the $4300 level, it showed potential for a breakout. Here’s all you need to know about Ethereum’s price action – how it’s shaping up and where it’s going. Ethereum maintained critical short-term support around $4,350 at press time. The level was decisive for momentum as the token traded within a narrow range. According to analyst observations, the chart’s structure showed potential for a breakout if buyers regained control near the resistance level. Was this setup enough for the next move higher? ETH price Remained in a Defined Trading Range The ETH price stayed between $4,183 and $4,933 during the recent period. This range defined market indecision. Repeated tests of resistance near $4,933 limited further upside. The psychological ceiling at $5,000 also capped gains. Support at $4,350 aligned with consolidation after several failed attempts to break higher. Analysts said this region was key because it combined technical support with market memory from earlier moves. If this level failed, downside pressure could have targeted $4,000, with extended retracements pointing toward $3,800. Charts indicated higher lows across the structure. That pattern showed that buyers remained present even after sharp fluctuations. A pattern resembling a “W” appeared on the chart. This technical setup often indicated accumulation before an upward breakout. If confirmed, the next stage could have opened the path toward $4,800 to $5,000. Source: X At the time of writing, the ETH price was around $4,400, representing monthly gains of about 15 percent compared with early August. Even with pullbacks, the token stayed higher than its late summer levels. Ethereum Price Depended on Holding $4,350 The $4,350 zone acted as a pivot point for near-term direction. If buyers defended this level, conditions favored another attempt at resistance. Analysts said sustained defense here increased the probability of a…
NEAR
NEAR$2.427+0.33%
Wormhole
W$0.08725+5.34%
Movement
MOVE$0.1226+1.32%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 01:08
Share
Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4404+3.35%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01899+3.31%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 15:10
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum: How a potential squeeze could push ETH to $5,000

Ethereum Holds Crucial Support, How Soon Will ETH Hit $5k?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Cardano Price Forecast 2025: Can ADA Break $1 and Target $1.84?

XRP’s Whales Slow Down, Hinting at Significant Price Climb