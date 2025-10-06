Everything New To Stream Tonight On Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video And More — Monday, October 6

What to watch Monday, October 6. Credit: Warner Bros / Lionsgate / Cinemax

Dapper and outrageous spies, vicious crime lords, wild action heroes and twisted serial killers. There’s simply no shortage of amazing movies and TV shows, both old and new, to watch on this fine evening in October on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and all the other streaming services we subscribe to these days.

Over the past couple years, one of my most popular regular columns has been my friendly neighborhood weekend streaming guide (I call it that because I’m a Spider-Man fan). You can check out this past weekend’s guide right here.

My streaming guide isn’t your typical streaming guide, or at least I like to think so. For one thing, I don’t just list the newest, shiniest things. I also include what’s airing weekly, so you can stay abreast of all the shows that are dropping new episodes each week.

On top of that, I list theatrical releases and VOD releases, and sometimes I include older shows or movies that I’ve stumbled upon recently, because I know I’m not alone in missing out on a lot of great films and series and I love to share the things that I love. As a critic, I’m often writing scathing critiques of shows that fail to impress, but I also love to share the things that I love and that make me happy, or glue me to the screen, or keep me precariously positioned on the very edge of my seat.

I also editorialize to some degree, letting you know what I think of the shows and movies on the list that I’ve seen, and linking to the reviews I’ve posted. Sure, I could just tell you what’s available (and sometimes that’s all I can do since I can’t watch everything) but I think it’s more useful if I offer up my thoughts as well.

What To Expect From My Weekday Streaming Guides

In any case, I enjoy these guides so much I thought “Why limit this to the weekends?” Going forward, I’m going to experiment with weekday streaming guides on top of my weekend guide. I’ll post a new guide Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday every week and then a weekend guide on Friday. I won’t post new guides on Saturday or Sunday, because the weekend guide will cover basically the entire week/weekend.

These weekday guides will be a little different. If there’s a new episode of a popular show out (like the latest Only Murders In The Building or Slow Horses) I’ll include that. If there’s a new Netflix Original out that day, I’ll include it in the guide. But some days there won’t be any of those things, so I’ll just list movies or shows that have recently landed on Netflix or Hulu or Prime Video. I might also include stuff that I’ve been watching that could be a year or two old, or maybe a classic that came out decades ago. The point isn’t just to tell you about what’s new, it’s to let you know about the all the great movies and shows out there and where to find them.

Like I said, this is an experiment. If there’s an audience for this type of thing, I’ll make it a daily guide. I hope there is, because I love sharing this type of stuff with my readers. And I know that I’m often sitting there at night wondering what I should watch, and recommendations never hurt. The format, the length of the guide, the type of content included, all that might change and of course I love getting your feedback.

I might not include all the streaming services every day, but I’ll try to at least include a few of them and especially the big ones, though I’ll sneak in options from lesser-known streamers as well. You can expect everything from blockbusters to indie films, both the big budget and the obscure. Expect the unexpected…or something. Maybe I’ll even include interesting YouTube videos I stumble upon.

That’s a very long introduction because this is my first “daily” What To Watch guide, so my apologies in advance. Let’s get on with it, shall we?

What To Watch Monday, October 6

There aren’t really any shows coming out on Mondays right now (and if there are, and I’ve missed them, do please let me know). We’re also close to the beginning of the month, when a lot of new movies land on Netflix, Hulu and elsewhere. So a lot of the recommendations in today’s guide will center around some fun “new” movies that just came to these streaming services, with some new Originals as well.

Netflix

Austin Powers (and the sequels)

Austin Powers Credit: Warner Bros

Mike Myers isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but I love his Austin Powers movies. They’re ridiculous, sexy, and undoubtedly the best parody of James Bond ever made. All of them just landed on Netflix.

The Goonies

The Goonies Credit: Warner Bros

When it comes to my personal favorite films, a lot of them are kids movies from the 80s and 90s. The Goonies is one of my favorite movies of all time. It’s just a wonderful, hopeful adventure movie and frankly one of the greatest family films ever made. It’s also one of Richard Donner’s best (though he also directed Lethal Weapon and Superman).

On Your Block

On Your Block Credit: Netflix

I’m including this older Netflix Original Series for two reasons: First, it takes a lot of inspiration from The Goonies. Second, it’s just incredibly charming and funny. My daughter and I are currently watching this one (she turned me on to it) and it’s really fun. It follows the exploits of a group of teenagers in LA as they navigate life, love and search for buried treasure.

Hacksaw Ridge

Hacksaw Ridge Credit: Lionsgate

Mel Gibson is a controversial man, but he’s a damn fine movie director. Hacksaw Ridge tells the story of a Seventh-Day Adventist, Desmond Doss, who is sent to fight in World War 2 but refuses to use violence. It’s one of the best war movies I’ve ever seen, and a resounding testament to pacifism.

Scarface

Scarface Credit: Universal

Scarface just landed on Netflix and if you haven’t seen this Al Pacino gem, please do yourself a favor and Say hello to my little friend! If Hacksaw Ridge is about nonviolence, Scarface is about how crime doesn’t pay. Or, well, it pays quite handsomely until it doesn’t.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story

I don’t know if I’ll watch Monster: The Ed Gein Story. It looks quite disturbing. I’ve heard it’s very campy. I’ve heard mixed things. Ed Gein was a weird guy and it’s pretty wild to see Sons Of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam in the role.

Hulu

Die Hard

Die Hard Credit: 20th Century Fox

It’s basically Christmas, right? I’ve seen the Christmas end caps popping up in retailers eager to sell off the Halloween decorations so they can make room for Santa Claus. Few action movies have ever been as gloriously fun as Die Hard and it’s never a bad time to rewatch this gem.

Barbarian

I’m actually thrilled that Barbarian has landed on Hulu because it left Netflix before I could watch it, and I really want to watch it after seeing director Zach Cregger’s newest film, Weapons (which is my favorite movie of 2025 so far). I honestly have tried to avoid any spoilers for this film, so I’m not even going to include any plot details here.

Prime Video

Play Dirty

The latest Prime Video action popcorn movie out is Play Dirty starring Mark Wahlberg and LaKeith Stanfield, who play thieves out to score a big heist on the NYC mob. It’s gotten middling reviews, but if you want to just turn your brain off and enjoy a heist movie, you could do worse.

HBO Max

Task

Easily the best show on TV right now, Task is also about thieves robbing criminals, but it’s not a popcorn action movie, it’s a darkly beautiful series about loss and grief and family. Tom Pelphrey and Mark Ruffalo are simply astonishing in this. It’s from the creator of HBO’s hit series Mare Of Eastown and I cannot recommend it highly enough.

Banshee

I didn’t watch Banshee when it first aired on Cinemax over a decade ago, but I’ve been devouring the show over the past couple of weeks. It might just be the most ludicrous, over-the-top TV show I’ve ever seen, but it works because it leans so hard into everything. It’s filled with plot holes, ridiculously violent action and lots and lots of sex and nudity, but it’s just so much fun. Antony Starr (The Boys) is fantastic here, and much more likable than Homelander.

Apple TV+

The Sisters Grimm

I hadn’t heard of this one before penning this guide, but it looks terrific. The story follows two sisters who are the descendents of the Brothers Grimm. It’s based on children’s books that were originally pitched as a TV show, so I guess they’ve come full circle.

The Lost Bus

The Lost Bus Credit: Apple

The Lost Bus is based on the true story of a bus driver and a school teacher who save a group of students from a deadly wildfire in California. The script was written by Brad Inglesby, the creator of Task.

Peacock

How To Train Your Dragon (and the sequels)

How To Train Your Dragon Credit: DreamWorks

I loved the live-action remake of How To Train Your Dragon. It was so much better than basically any of Disney’s live-action remakes. But the animated films are wonderful also, and all three just dropped on Peacock. These are kids movies that adults will enjoy just as much, if not more, than their children. Not because they’re filled with subtle innuendo, but because the themes of family and sacrifice are so poignant—and the dragons and action are all so cool.

BritBox

Karen Pirie – Season 2

Karen Pirie Credit: BritBox

I’d never heard about Karen Pirie until the other day when I was browsing Prime Video (where I subscribe to BritBox). It immediately went on my watchlist. I love cold case mysteries and I love everything Scottish and this blends both those loves. I actually included Netflix’s Dept Q, another Scottish cold cases mystery, in my Best TV Shows Of 2025 video, which you can watch below:

AMC+

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — Season 3

The newest episode of Daryl Dixon Season 3 came out on Sunday, but maybe you were too busy watching Task to catch it, so you can watch it on Monday instead. I think that all things TWD have gotten preposterous beyond repair, but I’m still watching and reviewing. I’m actually pretty proud of my latest Daryl Dixon review, for what it’s worth.

Monday Night Football

Chiefs vs Jaguars Credit: NFL

I don’t normally cover sports, but now that sports and wrestling and all these things are on streaming services, I figured why not? Here’s the details on tonight’s big NFL matchup and a silent prayer that someday, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be Super Bowl champions instead of the Kansas City Chiefs—not because I care about the Jaguars in any way, but because I hate to see the same teams win year after year!

Matchup: Jaguars vs. Chiefs

Jaguars vs. Chiefs Location: EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL

EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL Date: Monday, Oct. 6

Monday, Oct. 6 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT

8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT TV channel: ABC | ESPN

ABC | ESPN Live stream: ESPN | Fubo

