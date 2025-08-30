Everything To Know About Lee Corso’s Final ‘College GameDay’

Lee Corso of ESPN’s “College GameDay” crew dresses as a Trojan to announce his pick to win the game at the 2007 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on January 1, 2007.. Corso will broadcast his final show on Saturday. WireImage

Lee Corso has been a part of ESPN’s College GameDay since it started. Now, the 90-year-old former coach and longtime broadcaster is getting a big sendoff that coincides with what’s already bound to be one of the biggest games of the season.

Corso will exit College GameDay on Saturday, August 30, after 38 seasons with the program. He helped popularize the weekly analysis and prediction show with his colorful personality, including the tradition initiated during a 1996 broadcast, when he put on the head of Brutus the Buckeye to predict an Ohio State victory over Penn State in that week’s marquee matchup. After that, Corso’s headgear selection was long one of the show’s most popular bits.

Here is everything to know about Corso’s final College GameDay show on ESPN.

Who Is Lee Corso?

Lee Corso is a longtime college football analyst and former player and coach who has appeared on ESPN’s College GameDay since it debuted in 1987. He is beloved by college football fans for his energy and enthusiasm, and he is known for uttering the phrase, “not so fast, my friend,” when disagreeing with his fellow analysts.

What Time Is Lee Corso’s Final College GameDay Broadcast?

ESPN’s College GameDay begins at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday, August 29, opening the 39th season.

Where Is Lee Corso’s Final College GameDay Broadcast?

The show, which jumps from location to location each week based on the biggest matchups, will be broadcast from Columbus, Ohio, marking its record 27th time the Buckeyes have hosted the crew.

Many had wondered if ESPN would choose to broadcast from Tallahassee, home of Corso’s alma mater, Florida State, which is hosting No. 8 Alabama on Saturday. Corso played quarterback at the school in the 1950s, when he roomed with actor and fellow player Burt Reynolds. But ESPN (understandably) chose to go with the much-hyped matchup between the No. 2 Buckeyes and No. 1 Texas.

How To Watch Lee Corso’s Last Show

ESPN and ESPNU will broadcast College GameDay 9 a.m.-noon. The network also produced a special one-hour tribute to Corso available on-demand only for streaming.

Viewers with the new ESPN streaming service can also watch College GameDay, as can viewers who subscribe to ESPN through third-party streaming like Fubo, YouTube, Hulu, Sling or DirecTV.

Who Else Appears On College GameDay With Lee Corso?

Rece Davis is the longtime host of the show, which he joined in 2015. Analysts include Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban. Jen Lada and Jess Sims serve as reporters. Pete Thamel does college football insider contributions, while ‘Stanford Steve’ Coughlin offers betting analysis.

Is Anything Special Planned For Lee Corso’s Final Show?

ESPN has been mum on specific plans for Corso’s sendoff. It could feature parts of the streaming special, which covers Corso’s time as a player as well as his decades as an assistant and head college coach, including at the University of Louisville and Indiana University.

Herbstreit is particularly close with Corso, notably helping him in recent years following his 2009 stroke, which left him partially paralyzed. It’s also unknown whether Lee Corso will make a final headgear pick—he did his 400th in 2023.