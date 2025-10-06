Everything To Know About Trivium’s New Drummer

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 07: Matt Heafy of Trivium performs at the 2025 Seaport Concert Series – Trivium & Bullet For My Valentine at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on May 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Getty Images

In a surprising announcement, the modern metal heavy weights Trivium announced they have parted ways with their longtime drummer Alex Bent. The news hit like a one-two punch for fans of the Orlando, Florida metal band, as Bent was a part of the band for the past nine years. During his tenure in the band, Bent had contributed toward Trivium’s last three LPs The Sin and the Sentence (2017), What the Dead Men Say (2020), and In the Court of the Dragon (2021). Each of these records have played a significant role in the band’s sonic evolution and have helped Trivium become one of most beloved acts in modern metal.

Alex Bent Announces His Departure From Trivium

On October 3rd, Trivium took to social media to announce they would be parting ways with drummer Alex Bent. The band shared Bent’s statement:

“I am beyond grateful for the incredible past 9 years with Trivium—filled with unforgettable moments, music, and friendships that I’ll always carry with me,” Bent said.

“I’m so proud of every record and tour we created together, and I know Trivium will continue to dominate the world; they’ll always have my support. While this chapter has come to a close, this is by no means the end of my path as a musician. I’m excited for this new chapter, and I look forward to continuing to create, perform, and share music in new ways. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way. Your encouragement means the world.”

Trivium Reveal Their New Drummer, Greyson Nekrutman

Following the shocking news of Alex Bent’s departure, Trivium immediately announced that drummer Greyson Nekrutman would be replacing Bent and joining the band for their upcoming North American tour. It’s unclear if Nekrutman will be a permanent member of Trivium moving forward, as he still is locked in as the drummer for Sepultura’s 2026 farewell tour. Provided that Sepultura will be retiring next year, Nekrutman will be needing to find a new home behind the kit and Trivium could be a great fit. Nekrutman made his debut with Trivium during their performance at Aftershock festival on Sunday, and he managed to deliver a fiery 7 song set that he learned in only two days.

“You friggon smashed it! 8 days notice, you had two days to learn the material, 2 days to jam with us… came in and saved the day,” Trivium’s Matt Heafy commented on Nekrutman’s Instagram.

Who Is Greyson Nekrutman?

Prior to joining Trivium, drummer Greyson Nekrutman has been touring with metal icons Sepultura as a part of their farewell world tour. Nekrutman was asked to join Sepultura after their former drummer Eloy Casagrande was recruited by Slipknot in 2024. Before joining Sepultura, Nekrutman had been touring with crossover thrash legends Suicidal Tendencies, who have since recruited the former Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg. It’s quite incredible and ironic that these three acts all managed to swap drummers between one another. The cherry on top would be Alex Bent joining Sepultura for their farewell tour, but it appears Nekrutman still has that gig locked in for 2026.