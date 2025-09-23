TLDR Kazakhstan has launched the Evo stablecoin, pegged to the national tenge currency, in collaboration with Solana and Mastercard. The stablecoin is issued by Intebix crypto exchange and Eurasian Bank, with Solana providing blockchain support. Mastercard will connect the Evo stablecoin with global stablecoin issuers to expand its usage. The project is part of Kazakhstan’s [...] The post Evo Stablecoin Launches in Kazakhstan, Powered by Solana and Mastercard appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Kazakhstan has launched the Evo stablecoin, pegged to the national tenge currency, in collaboration with Solana and Mastercard. The stablecoin is issued by Intebix crypto exchange and Eurasian Bank, with Solana providing blockchain support. Mastercard will connect the Evo stablecoin with global stablecoin issuers to expand its usage. The project is part of Kazakhstan’s [...] The post Evo Stablecoin Launches in Kazakhstan, Powered by Solana and Mastercard appeared first on CoinCentral.

Evo Stablecoin Launches in Kazakhstan, Powered by Solana and Mastercard

By: Coincentral
2025/09/23 20:32
Particl
PART$0.1967--%
Devomon
EVO$0.0001501-39.96%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.09152+3.40%

TLDR

  • Kazakhstan has launched the Evo stablecoin, pegged to the national tenge currency, in collaboration with Solana and Mastercard.
  • The stablecoin is issued by Intebix crypto exchange and Eurasian Bank, with Solana providing blockchain support.
  • Mastercard will connect the Evo stablecoin with global stablecoin issuers to expand its usage.
  • The project is part of Kazakhstan’s strategy to foster a digital asset ecosystem and enhance financial inclusion.
  • Kazakhstan’s National Bank plays a proactive role by providing a regulatory framework for the Evo stablecoin’s issuance.

Kazakhstan has launched the Evo stablecoin, pegged to the Kazakhstani tenge, in collaboration with Solana and Mastercard. The project was unveiled as part of the National Bank of Kazakhstan’s Digital Assets Regulatory Sandbox. This launch aims to integrate cryptocurrency with traditional finance and enhance the digital asset ecosystem in Kazakhstan.

Evo Stablecoin Offers Stability with Solana Blockchain

The Evo stablecoin, or KZTE, is designed to connect the crypto world with conventional financial systems. Pegged to the national currency, the tenge, it offers stability for crypto transactions. Intebix, a crypto exchange, and Eurasian Bank, a local lender, issue the coin with support from Solana and Mastercard.

The stablecoin operates on the Solana blockchain, known for its speed and low costs. This partnership with Solana ensures that the Evo stablecoin can handle high transaction volumes efficiently. Mastercard will facilitate the integration of KZTE with global stablecoin issuers, expanding its usability worldwide.

Talgat Dossanov, founder of Intebix, emphasized the project’s importance for Kazakhstan’s digital finance landscape. “The launch of KZTE marks a significant step toward integrating crypto innovation with traditional finance,” he said. With this stablecoin, Kazakhstan aims to build a robust digital asset market that fosters financial inclusion.

Kazakhstan’s Central Bank Takes a Proactive Role

The National Bank of Kazakhstan is closely involved in the Evo stablecoin project. It provides a regulatory framework to ensure the stablecoin’s safe issuance and testing. This is a significant step as it is one of the first times a central bank has taken a direct role in stablecoin issuance.

Governor Timur Suleimenov commented on the launch, calling it a step forward in the country’s digital asset strategy. He stated that digital assets and blockchain technology can enhance financial inclusion. The project also aligns with Kazakhstan’s broader goal of advancing its digital economy.

Kazakhstan’s digital currency initiatives have been gaining momentum. In addition to the Evo stablecoin, the country has launched the digital tenge, a central bank digital currency (CBDC). These efforts highlight Kazakhstan’s ambition to position itself as a leader in the digital finance space.

Kazakhstan Expands Digital Assets with USD Stablecoins

The Evo stablecoin is part of Kazakhstan’s broader effort to modernize its financial infrastructure. It aims to bridge the gap between traditional financial systems and the growing crypto market. The stablecoin’s use cases include facilitating cryptocurrency exchanges and enabling crypto-based payments.

Kazakhstan’s adoption of digital assets also extends beyond Evo. The country recently authorized USD-pegged stablecoins for payments of license fees. This progressive approach reflects Kazakhstan’s commitment to embracing new financial technologies.

With its stablecoin initiative, Kazakhstan is making significant strides in the global digital asset landscape. The collaboration with Solana and Mastercard further strengthens the country’s position as a hub for digital innovation.

The post Evo Stablecoin Launches in Kazakhstan, Powered by Solana and Mastercard appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value

Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value

TLDR Pi Network has successfully deployed Protocol v23 on its testnet, marking a key milestone in its blockchain development. Following the testnet upgrade, Pi Coin experienced a 1.51% price increase, along with a 40.4% rise in market value. The testnet validation confirmed the success of Protocol v23, processing up to 1,000 transactions per block without [...] The post Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value appeared first on Blockonomi.
1
1$0.015395+106.86%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011521+1.41%
Pi Network
PI$0.27482-6.99%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/20 00:28
Share
Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Onchain Lens , the Royal Government of Bhutan has transferred 343.1 bitcoins (approximately US$ 40.18 million) to a new wallet and is expected to deposit the funds into a centralized exchange ( CEX ) as in the past.
1
1$0.015395+106.86%
MAY
MAY$0.0401-1.83%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02367--%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 17:22
Share
Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

The post Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov unveiled a proposal on the Curve DAO governance forum that would give the decentralized exchange’s token holders a more direct way to earn income. The protocol, called Yield Basis, aims to distribute sustainable returns to CRV holders who stake tokens to participate in governance votes, receiving veCRV tokens in exchange. The plan moves beyond the occasional airdrops that have defined the platform’s token economy to date. Under the proposal, $60 million of Curve’s crvUSD stablecoin will be minted before Yield Basis starts up. Funds from selling the tokens will support three bitcoin-focused pools; WBTC, cbBTC and tBTC, each capped at $10 million. Yield Basis will return between 35% and 65% of its value to veCRV holders, while reserving 25% of Yield Basis tokens for the Curve ecosystem. Voting on the proposal runs from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24. The protocol is designed to attract institutional and professional traders by offering transparent, sustainable bitcoin yields while avoiding the impermanent loss issues common in automated market makers. Diagram showing how compounding leverage can remove risk of impermanent loss (CRV) Impermanent loss occurs when the value of assets locked in a liquidity pool changes compared with holding the assets directly, leaving liquidity providers with fewer gains (or greater losses) once they withdraw. The new protocol comes against a backdrop of financial turbulence for Egorov himself. The Curve founder has suffered several high-profile liquidations in 2024 tied to leveraged CRV purchases. In June, more than $140 million worth of CRV positions were liquidated after Egorov borrowed heavily against the token to support its price. That episode left Curve with $10 million in bad debt. Most recently, in December, Egorov was liquidated for 918,830 CRV (about $882,000) after the token dropped 12% in a single day. He later said on…
Moonveil
MORE$0.0856-1.67%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0011936+9.60%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01213-0.16%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:00
Share

Trending News

More

Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

Ripple Advances Stablecoins and RWAs as XRPL Reaches $1B Milestone

The Cloud Mining Revolution of 2025: Earn Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and More Cryptocurrencies at Zero Cost