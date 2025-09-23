Ex-FTX exec’s plea deal still at center of court case

Ryan Salame is serving time in prison for charges related to FTX’s downfall, but his deal with US prosecutors is still being litigated through his wife’s criminal case.

Nearly three years after the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, courtroom battles tied to its executives and their associates are still unfolding. This week, Michelle Bond, spouse of former FTX Digital Markets co-CEO Ryan Salame, will return to court for an evidentiary hearing in her criminal case.

In a Sunday filing in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York (SDNY), Bond’s legal team requested that a federal judge allow her to testify despite prosecutors’ objections.

Prosecutors had argued Friday that it was unlikely Bond could offer testimony relevant to Salame’s plea agreement involving allegations of campaign finance fraud. He’s currently serving time in prison for charges related to his role in the company’s downfall.

