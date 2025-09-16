Ex-NFL QB Was Incapacitated From Suicide Attempt—That’s When Ex ‘Reinserted Herself’ & Stole Fortune

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 08:46
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5495-2.41%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017456-3.49%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003931-2.91%
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0005944-1.73%

Former quarterback Erik Kramer had a storied career in the NFL for close to a decade. Years after the football player hung up his cleats, he was dealt a series of personal tragedies that could level anyone. While in the throes of depression, he tried taking his own life in 2015. Miraculously, he survived a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The injury left him temporarily mentally incapacitated – and the moment was an opportune time for a con artist to swoop in. Under the guise of trying to help Erik, a former girlfriend slid back into his life, and in the process, stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from him. Erik’s lifelong friend Anna Dergan was the first to become suspicious that Erik was being taken advantage of – and then promptly kicked off an investigation of her own. Slowly, while Erik’s brain healed, the uphill battle that was the legal fight was just beginning. Erik Kramer and Anna Dergan, executive producers of “The Quarterback and the Con Artist,” join “Forbes True Crime” to share their story.

Watch the full interview above.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestv/2025/09/15/ex-nfl-qb-was-incapacitated-from-suicide-attempt-thats-when-ex-reinserted-herself–stole-fortune/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Polymarket's latest financing includes "other warrants," which may hint at the possibility of its token issuance.

Polymarket's latest financing includes "other warrants," which may hint at the possibility of its token issuance.

PANews reported on September 16 that according to market sources, Polymarket submitted documents to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), showing that "other warrants" were provided in the latest round of financing, which usually refers to tokens, paving the way for the issuance of Polymarket tokens.
Union
U$0.021047+38.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01344-7.24%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.004931-2.62%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 09:12
Share
9 Viral Tokens Poised for Big Gains – MoonBull Crowned the Top New Coin Launch in 2025

9 Viral Tokens Poised for Big Gains – MoonBull Crowned the Top New Coin Launch in 2025

Can choosing the right meme coin in 2025 transform a modest portfolio into a wealth-building powerhouse? As crypto enthusiasts seek the next opportunity, the power of meme culture, combined with blockchain technology, continues to create surprising market champions. Selecting wisely among the latest meme coin launches is more than speculation; it can be the difference […] The post 9 Viral Tokens Poised for Big Gains – MoonBull Crowned the Top New Coin Launch in 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08573-9.18%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02521-1.75%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/16 09:15
Share
April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

The speculative frenzy is cooling, but developers are not stopping.
SQUID MEME
GAME$29.2891+2.35%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001857-3.12%
Share
PANews2025/05/17 14:33
Share

Trending News

More

Polymarket's latest financing includes "other warrants," which may hint at the possibility of its token issuance.

9 Viral Tokens Poised for Big Gains – MoonBull Crowned the Top New Coin Launch in 2025

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

Coinbase Is Considering Launching a Token for Ethereum Network Base

Saylor and Lee Among 18 to Discuss Bitcoin Reserve with Lawmakers