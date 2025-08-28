Ex-PBOC Chief Rejects China’s Stablecoin Push, Cites Financial Risks

By: CoinGape
2025/08/28 03:57
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018339+0.59%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03633-0.30%

China’s stablecoin debate has split policymakers, with ex-central bank chief Zhou Xiaochuan warning of financial risks. Global stablecoin supply is surging, projected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2028 if current growth continues.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Zhou Xiaochuan Warns Stablecoins Could Threaten China’s Financial Stability

Former People’s Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan has urged caution as debate over yuan-pegged stablecoins intensifies. Speaking at a closed-door meeting in Beijing, Zhou warned that these assets could introduce instability into China’s financial system rather than strengthen it. His remarks, published by the CF40 think tank, directly counter calls from policy advisers pushing for China to follow the United States in embracing stablecoins.

Zhou argued that the supposed benefits of stablecoins are overstated. He said China’s retail payment networks, including Alipay, WeChat Pay, and the digital yuan, are already efficient, low-cost, and leave little room for newcomers to add value.

He noted that claims that cross-border transfers are “extremely expensive,” misrepresent how existing systems function. More importantly, Zhou emphasized that stablecoins could become speculative tools, vulnerable to manipulation and fraud.

Even regulatory frameworks within the US, Hong Kong and Singapore, he says, are not protective enough. He emphasized that adoption on a large scale would destabilize the markets.

The ex-PBoC governor added that the move will weaken Beijing’s ability to enforce capital controls, a central pillar of its financial strategy. Zhou’s statements follow a recent report that China is actively considering yuan-backed stablecoins to rival U.S. dollar dominance.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Global Stablecoin Market Surges Toward $1.8 Trillion as Adoption Accelerates

Zhou’s skepticism underscores China’s resistance, yet global stablecoin supply has skyrocketed. This supply has increased twofold within the last seven months.

According to data shared by Milk Road, the total supply has climbed from about $130 billion in January 2024 to around $270 billion today. This rapid expansion highlights how much money is flowing into blockchain-based assets at record speed.

The Token Terminal chart indicates that the use of stablecoins had been growing since 2020, with a significant boost in 2025. The market showed slight stagnation in 2022 and 2023 but is now rising following fresh demand. The supply of stablecoins is one of the largest signals of health as they have turned into a leading entry point for investors to join the crypto ecosystem.

Based on this trend, the stablecoin market can reach a supply of $1.8 trillion by 2028. If this projection is reached, it would make stablecoins one of the biggest categories in the cryptocurrency economy, comparable to standard financial instruments.

Supporters even argue that stablecoins could enhance the efficiency of U.S. payment systems, underscoring their growing role in mainstream finance. This expansion also indicates growing institutional power, cross-border use and a stronger integration with decentralized finance platforms.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Analysis Firm CEO Announces: “Be Careful with This Altcoin, It Could Be Preparing for a Big Move!”

Analysis Firm CEO Announces: “Be Careful with This Altcoin, It Could Be Preparing for a Big Move!”

The post Analysis Firm CEO Announces: “Be Careful with This Altcoin, It Could Be Preparing for a Big Move!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Litecoin (LTC), one of the most notable altcoins among ETF applications, also ranks first as one of the altcoins with the highest chance of approval. Litecoin, generally known for its quiet rises, may be preparing for a major move. Joao Wedson, CEO of cryptocurrency analysis firm Alphractal, said Litecoin is poised to shine. Stating that on-chain fundamental data shows that Litecoin’s blockchain maturity is increasing, Wedson said that LTC is moving towards more mature, stable and strong long-term sustainability. The analyst also analyzed key levels for LTC, with $88 acting as strong support for LTC. The analyst also added that a break above $123 would trigger a rally in Litecoin towards the $183 alpha price, as historically, LTC has always surged when targeting the alpha price. Stating that Litecoin has gone through a long period of accumulation, Wedson reminded that these periods are characteristically designed to deter even the most resistant investors, drawing attention to LTC’s potential and the importance of not giving up. “Historical data shows that LTC appears and surges when least expected,” the analyst said. Wedson recently stated that he personally invested in Litecoin, saying that he bought the dip in April and now expects LTC to reach the alpha price of $183. 🚀 Litecoin is about to shine! On-chain fundamentals show that Litecoin’s Blockchain Maturity is on the rise. Network MaturityA composite index that tracks the development stage of a blockchain network. It blends: Market Age (20%)Address Activity Ratio (25%)Wealth… pic.twitter.com/VogBQLCBrn — Joao Wedson (@joao_wedson) August 27, 2025 *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/analysis-firm-ceo-announces-be-careful-with-this-altcoin-it-could-be-preparing-for-a-big-move/
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011883-70.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10051-1.69%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005731+5.64%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 05:15
Share
Crypto Coins Surge! XRP, ENA, SOL, and BNB Expect New Highs

Crypto Coins Surge! XRP, ENA, SOL, and BNB Expect New Highs

August was dynamic for cryptocurrencies, with additional volatility expected next month. XRP reached unexpected prices, enhancing its long-term positive outlook. Continue Reading:Crypto Coins Surge! XRP, ENA, SOL, and BNB Expect New Highs The post Crypto Coins Surge! XRP, ENA, SOL, and BNB Expect New Highs appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Solana
SOL$204.8+4.38%
Binance Coin
BNB$858.45-0.62%
XRP
XRP$2.9863-0.74%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/28 04:12
Share
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Celebrating the legacy and spirit of Kung Fu, the KUNGFUVERSE connects real life experiences with Web3, enabling new ways for you to become your true self.
RealLink
REAL$0.05774-1.13%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004378+0.13%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004574-0.56%
Share
PANews2022/11/17 17:12
Share

Trending News

More

Analysis Firm CEO Announces: “Be Careful with This Altcoin, It Could Be Preparing for a Big Move!”

Crypto Coins Surge! XRP, ENA, SOL, and BNB Expect New Highs

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Jerome Powell’s Fed Chair Replacement Imminent? PolyMarket Odds Skyrocket as Trump Team Weighs 11 Candidates

Cardano Price Prediction: Why ADA Price Could Be Impacted By The Rise Of This New Ethereum L2