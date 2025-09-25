Ex Team Penske Director Ron Ruzewski New Team Principal At Andretti

Former Team Penske Managing Director Ron Ruzewski has been hired as Team Principal at Andretti Global. (Photo by Geoff Miller/Lumen via Getty Images) Lumen via Getty Images

Ron Ruzewski is back in IndyCar as TWG Motorsports, the ownership group of Andretti Global, announced he has been hired as team principal on September 24.

Ruzewski will start with the team in that role in January 2026 and will be in charge of the team’s IndyCar and INDY NXT By Firestone operations.

Rob Edwards moves into a new role of Chief Performance Officer for TWG Motorsports.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ron Ruzewski to the TWG Motorsports family as the new Team Principal of Andretti Global,’’ said Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Motorsports. “Ron’s impressive and successful career in motorsports brings a new perspective to our IndyCar and INDY NXT teams. I have full confidence he will position the team strongly as we continue to build for the future.”

Ron Ruzewski’s Career

Ruzewski has built a respected career in IndyCar as an accomplished engineer and team leader, known for his sharp technical mind and collaborative approach. He brings with him decades of experience in leading competition and development within the IndyCar Series, including time spent with Team Penske, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. and Walker Racing. An industry veteran, he has multiple championships and Indy 500 wins on his resume.

Ron Ruzewski (left) when he was Managing Director at Team Penske talking to driver Will Power (right) at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 16, 2025. (Photo by Geoff Miller/Lumen via Getty Images) Lumen via Getty Images

“I’m truly excited to be joining Andretti Global and becoming part of such a respected and ambitious organization,” said Ruzewski. “Andretti Global’s legacy in motorsport speaks for itself, and the team’s vision for the future, under the leadership of Dan [Towriss] and Jill [Gregory], is equally inspiring. I look forward to collaborating with the talented group of engineers, drivers and staff across the organization as we push to achieve new levels of performance and success in IndyCar and across the broader Andretti family of teams.”

Ron Ruzewski’s Return From Adversity

Ruzewski was a highly respected member of IndyCar in a longtime role at Team Penske as Managing Director of the IndyCar team but was one of three key executives who lost their jobs during qualifications for the 109thIndianapolis 500. IndyCar officials discovered the rear attenuator on the Indy cars for Josef Newgarden and Will Power had been altered, which was against IndyCar rules. This came one year after Team Penske was involved in the “Push-to-Pass” scandal.

Team owner Roger Penske originally suspended Team Penske President Tim Cindric, IndyCar General Manager Kyle Moyer and Ruzewski for the month of May at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2024. With another technical infraction ruling against the team in 2025, Penske fired Cindric, Moyer and Ruzewski.

Moyer returned to the NTT IndyCar Series midway through the season with Arrow McLaren. And now, Ruzewski is back in an important position with Andretti Global.

Rob Edwards New Role

Since joining Andretti Global in 2015, Edwards has overseen competition operations that have contributed to multiple IndyCar wins, working closely with drivers, engineers and crews to maximize performance on track. His steady leadership and knowledge of the sport have made him a trusted figure in the paddock and a key contributor to Andretti Global’s continued success in IndyCar racing.

“I’m excited about the new opportunity as Chief Performance Officer for TWG Motorsports,” said Edwards. “I look forward to being able to contribute across multiple series. Ron and I have known each other since the early 1990s, and he is a great choice to lead the Andretti programs forward.”

Edwards was previously the COO at Andretti Global.

Rob Edwards at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2025. (Photo by Michael L. Levitt/Lumen via Getty Images) Lumen via Getty Images

“Rob has been a central part of the Andretti Global journey for the last decade and has served with unwavering dedication,” Towriss said. “We’re excited to have Rob take on this new role, engaging and collaborating with Team Principals from our family of race teams, including involvement in NASCAR and IMSA, as well as Formula E, IndyCar and INDY NXT.”

Ron Ruzewski will be reunited with another former Team Penske employee as 2018 Indianapolis 500 winning driver and two-time IndyCar Series Champion Will Power joined the team on September 2, 2025.