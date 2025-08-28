The post Ex-Thai Prime Minister Proposes to Position Thailand As a Global Crypto Hub appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has recently endorsed a proposal to establish Thailand as a regional hub for digital assets. According to the Decrypt report, Shinawatra is also endorsing the idea of a sovereign strategic reserve to strengthen Thailand’s financial system and economy.

Thailand to Establish Regional Crypto Hub

Shinawatra met with a group of digital asset investors in Bangkok to discuss the proposal of a regional hub for digital assets, including cryptocurrency in Thailand. If the proposal gets approved, Thailand will become Southeast Asia’s digital asset tokenization and crypto hub.

This is a multifaceted and strategic initiative to enhance Thailand’s financial innovation and reinforce economic resilience. With the support of prominent leaders, the nation may soon reach its destination as a crypto hub.

The members of the meeting were Asian digital asset firms, UTXO Management, and Metaplanet, who discussed the formation of a crypto hub in Thailand. This highlights that the country is rapidly expanding its crypto space by integrating it into tourism, traditional finance, and simplifying the use of digital assets.

Is it possible for Thailand to be a Crypto Hub?

Over the past few months, Thailand has made some notable headlines in the crypto industry. The Thai SEC is drafting new crypto regulations for 2026 to align with global standards and reduce fraud risks. As part of its 2025-2030 roadmap, the Commission will pilot programs to test digital currency use in e-commerce and remittances.

Furthermore, the country recently launched TouristDigipay, allowing foreign tourists to convert their cryptocurrencies into Thai baht to pay for goods and services during their visit. Besides all this, the government also signed a tax exemption for crypto trading.

Thailand Abolishes Crypto Profit Tax

Thailand’s Deputy Finance Minister, Julapun Amornvivat, announced on Thursday that the country has exempted digital asset transactions from income tax for a period of five years. The regulation was drafted following a Cabinet resolution on June 17. It proposed to exempt capital gains from cryptocurrency trading from the income tax filing requirement.