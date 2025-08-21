Ex-ViX Exec Rodrigo Mazón Joins Paramount As Head Of Latin America And Canada

Rodrigo Mazón, who previously worked for TelevisaUnivision’s ViX streaming service, will lead Paramount’s Latin America and Canada ​direct-to-consumer operations​. Paramount

​Former ViX and Netflix executive Rodrigo Mazón ​has been named Paramount​’s Head ​of Latin America and Canada ​direct-to-consumer operations​. He start​ed this week in the newly created position​.

Based in Los Angeles, Mazón will oversee all initiatives, operations, strategy and programming across two high-priority regions for both Paramount+ and Pluto TV. His focus will be on execution, market development and platform alignment, working closely with Paramount+’s international general manager Marco Nobili and Pluto TV’s international general manager Olivier Jollet. He will place particular emphasis on developing Spanish-language content for the streaming platforms, though the company has not announced specific projects yet.

Mazón will report directly to Paramount streaming chief Cindy Holland. José Calderoni, currently Paramount’s senior VP of streaming for Latin America, will report to Mazón and continue focusing on day-to-day operations for both platforms in the region.

The ​s​easoned exec brings extensive streaming expertise in scaling businesses and local content operations across Latin America. Most recently, Mazón served as TelevisaUnivision’s chief content officer of streaming after joining Univision in 2021 (before its merger with Televisa) as executive vice president and general manager of SVOD. He was brought on to help launch TelevisaUnivision’s global streaming service, which later evolved into ViX. He stepped down from ViX in May 2024.

Pr​e​viously, Mazón spent six years at Netflix as VP of Content for Latin America, where he overlapped with Holland​. Before Netflix, he worked at Hulu as director of content acquisition.

Mazón’s appointment follows the August 7, 2025 closing of the $8 billion Skydance Media-Paramount merger and subsequent leadership changes. David Ellison, now chairman and CEO of the new Paramount Skydance, outlined his vision to create “an all-star executive leadership team, united by a shared vision and empowered with the resources and creative autonomy to boldly drive our business forward” in his message marking “Day One of a new Paramount.”

The move reflects Paramount’s strategy to continue investing and scaling globally, with the company emphasizing that market-specific direct-to-consumer leadership is critical for growth. Latin America and Canada are identified as uniquely positioned for expansion, building on the strong foundation already established by Paramount+ and Pluto TV in these regions.