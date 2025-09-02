Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral DeFi Strategies with Fordefi’s MPC Wallet

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/02 20:37
DeFi
DEFI$0.001584-0.43%
Partisia Blockchain
MPC$0.0178-7.67%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02592-1.10%

[PRESS RELEASE – Singapore, Singapore, September 2nd, 2025, Chainwire]

Excellion Finance is an investment firm focused on market-neutral strategies across leading EVM and non-EVM chains. The team expanded to new L1s and L2s throughout 2025 and needed uniform controls, faster execution, and a single place to manage activity.

Security is core to Excellion’s approach. After testing several providers, Excellion Finance looked for an institutional-grade MPC platform that would enable the application of granular policies before every transaction, and let traders access new protocols without waiting on custom builds.

The Challenge

Excellion’s growth created three operational hurdles:

  • Fragmented wallets and addresses. Each new chain meant another wallet to create and maintain, which raised overhead and added risk.
  • Multisig friction. All signers had to approve every transaction, and support for newer networks was inconsistent, which slowed the time to trade.
  • No single workspace. The team needed one place to view balances, coordinate moves between strategies, and keep an auditable record without tool switching.

Why Excellion Finance Standardized on Fordefi

Granular policy engine

Fordefi’s policy engine defines who can do what, where, and how much. Excellion sets method-level rules, role-based approvals, spending limits, and allow lists for assets, contracts, and counterparties. Routine actions auto-clear under policy. Exceptions route for review. Keys remain in MPC with mobile co-signing available.

Vaults organized by strategy

Excellion creates vaults per strategy and chain group, then manages everything in one workspace. This keeps controls scoped and makes handoffs clear while preserving separation of duties for treasury, trading, and oversight.

Tools that provide transaction clarity

Before any signature, pre-sign simulation and risk alerts list expected balance changes, approvals, bridge paths, fees, and potential red or yellow flags. Traders see the impact up front and can block risky calls in seconds.

Connectivity to emerging chains and dApps

The Fordefi browser extension connects to dApps across 90-plus chains. Excellion can add custom chains with BYO EVM when needed, so new rollups and venues come online without long lead times.

Together

These controls, transaction simulations, and ecosystem connectivity let Excellion move faster across more chains while keeping governance tight. The result is a single operating model for DeFi strategies that scales without trading away security.

About Fordefi

Fordefi is the institutional-grade self-custody platform purpose-built for DeFi. Its MPC wallet, transaction simulation, and policy engine enable hedge funds, market makers, asset managers, and enterprises to trade and interact with smart contracts securely across multiple blockchains.

About Excellion Finance

Excellion Finance is an investment firm focused on market-neutral strategies across leading EVM and non-EVM chains. The team expanded to new L1s and L2s throughout 2025 and needed uniform controls, faster execution, and a single place to manage activity.

The post Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral DeFi Strategies with Fordefi’s MPC Wallet appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

PANews reported on June 19 that Moonshot announced the launch of Gorbagana ($GOR) on the Solana chain. Its current market value is approximately US$3.7 million and its 24-hour trading volume
Gorbagana
GOR$0.00924+1.10%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.088+28.27%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:59
Share
Coinbase Q1 financial report explained: Net profit plummeted 94% due to portfolio losses, and the company acquired Deribit to expand into derivatives

Coinbase Q1 financial report explained: Net profit plummeted 94% due to portfolio losses, and the company acquired Deribit to expand into derivatives

Revenue performance fell short of expectations, with net profit plummeting 94%, trading volume falling 10%, retail trading revenue falling 19% month-on-month, and institutional trading revenue falling 30% month-on-month.
LayerNet
NET$0.00009784-0.04%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 14:13
Share
BitMine releases holdings data: Total cryptocurrency and cash holdings reach $8.98 billion, including approximately 1.867 million ETH

BitMine releases holdings data: Total cryptocurrency and cash holdings reach $8.98 billion, including approximately 1.867 million ETH

PANews reported on September 2nd that, according to PR Newswire, BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) announced the release of its August investor presentation and a video featuring Chairman Tom Lee, revealing that as of August 31st, its total cryptocurrency and cash holdings reached $8.98 billion, including 1,866,974 ETH (at $4,458 per coin), 192 BTC, and $635 million in cash. BitMine holds the world's largest ETH vault and the second-largest crypto asset vault, second only to Strategy Inc. (MSTR). BitMine's institutional investors include ARK, Founders Fund, and Pantera. The company emphasized that the GENIUS Act and SEC Project Crypto will drive the long-term development of Ethereum. The presentation and video are now available on its official website.
Bitcoin
BTC$110,150.65+0.81%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000282+4.44%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.562+0.77%
Share
PANews2025/09/02 19:48
Share

Trending News

More

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Coinbase Q1 financial report explained: Net profit plummeted 94% due to portfolio losses, and the company acquired Deribit to expand into derivatives

BitMine releases holdings data: Total cryptocurrency and cash holdings reach $8.98 billion, including approximately 1.867 million ETH

Kite secures $18 million in funding led by PayPal and General Catalyst

BNC's BNB holdings increased to 388,888, aiming to reach 1% of the supply by the end of the year