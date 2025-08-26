Exchanges Call on Regulators to Crack Down on Tokenized Stocks

TLDR

WFE urges regulators to apply securities rules to tokenized stocks.

Tokenized equities lack rights and safeguards of traditional stocks.

Robinhood and Coinbase push into the tokenized equity space.

Regulators must clarify ownership and custody of tokenized assets.

A group representing the world’s major stock exchanges has urged regulators to address concerns around tokenized stocks, warning of the risks they pose to investors. Tokenized equities, or blockchain-based tokens that represent company shares, have become a growing trend. However, exchanges argue these tokens lack the same investor protections and rights associated with traditional stocks.

The World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) has expressed concern over brokers and crypto platforms offering or planning to offer tokenized U.S. stocks. In a letter to regulatory bodies, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the WFE emphasized that tokenized stocks are being marketed as equivalents to real equities, which they are not.

Potential Market Risks and Reputational Damage

While tokenized equities may offer advantages like reduced trading costs, faster settlements, and 24/7 trading, the WFE highlights the risks these tokens bring. Since they do not offer shareholders rights or voting privileges, there are concerns over their lack of regulatory oversight. Additionally, companies whose stocks are represented by tokenized versions may suffer reputational damage if these tokens fail.

A key concern raised by the WFE is that these tokenized assets could undermine the integrity of financial markets. Since tokenized stocks are not held to the same standards as traditional securities, investors may unknowingly face increased risks when trading. Some issuers of traditional stocks have reportedly expressed concerns about the potential negative effects of tokenization.

Growing Tokenized Equity Market

Despite these warnings, major platforms like Coinbase and Robinhood have continued to push into the tokenized equity market. Robinhood recently launched tokenized stocks for its European customers and plans to expand into privately held companies like OpenAI. Coinbase, meanwhile, is seeking approval from the SEC to offer tokenized equities to U.S. users.

The market for tokenized assets is growing as more investors seek innovative ways to trade and invest. Tokenized stocks allow individuals to buy and sell fractions of shares, which could democratize access to high-value stocks. However, these benefits are tempered by the lack of legal clarity around ownership and custody, which is a growing concern for regulatory bodies.

Regulatory Actions and Concerns

The WFE has called for regulators to apply existing securities rules to tokenized assets and clarify legal frameworks regarding ownership and custody. This would help establish a more secure environment for tokenized stocks and protect investors. Currently, the SEC has taken a cautious approach, with some commissioners asserting that tokenized securities must meet the same regulations as traditional ones.

The WFE’s position reflects broader concerns from market infrastructure players and the financial sector. As the market for tokenized stocks continues to grow, the demand for clearer regulatory guidelines is becoming more pressing. By ensuring that tokenized equities meet the same standards as their traditional counterparts, regulators can help build confidence in the sector and ensure that tokenized assets do not undermine market integrity.

