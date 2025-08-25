Exclusive Crypto Indonesia 2025: OJK Rules, CFX Launch, and Stablecoin Debate

By: CoinPedia
2025/08/25 15:22
U
U$0.011-18.93%
CONFLUX
CFX$0.18042-0.98%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002525-10.93%
RWAX
APP$0.002805-23.15%
MASS
MASS$0.0006467-10.60%
Crypto Indonesia 2025

The post Exclusive Crypto Indonesia 2025: OJK Rules, CFX Launch, and Stablecoin Debate appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Indonesia’s crypto ecosystem is rapidly evolving. Pintu has crossed 10 million app downloads, with its derivatives product Pintu Futures recording 170% month-on-month growth. 

At Coinfest Asia 2025, the company showcased its vision for mass adoption, while industry leaders raised concerns over heavy reliance on U.S. dollar–backed stablecoins and the urgent need to strengthen the role of the Indonesian rupiah in the digital economy.

To better understand the implications of this transformation, Coinpedia spoke exclusively with Alex Chandra, Public Policy & Government Relations Strategist, who brings deep expertise in tech regulation, data privacy, and the digital economy.

Indonesia Crypto Regulation: OJK Oversight and Compliance Challenges

With oversight shifting from BAPPEBTI to OJK, Indonesian exchanges are facing a tougher compliance regime. Executives must now pass fit-and-proper tests and are held accountable for the effectiveness of internal controls. 

Exchanges are also expected to demonstrate bank-level governance, from segregated client funds to strong cybersecurity systems. Many platforms are investing in AI-driven monitoring tools and expanding compliance teams to meet OJK’s higher standards.

CFX Exchange Indonesia: Centralization or Market Stability?

The launch of the Crypto Futures Exchange (CFX) has been viewed both as a safeguard and a centralization risk. By centralizing trading, clearing, and custody, it is designed to safeguard investors, promote transparency, and strengthen systemic trust. Still, experts stress that regulatory sandboxes and tiered frameworks must be allowed so innovation isn’t stifled.

Digital Rupiah vs Stablecoins: Can They Coexist in Indonesia?

As Bank Indonesia develops the Digital Rupiah, questions arise about its impact on stablecoins. Chandra sees them as complementary rather than competing.

Industry leaders share the urgency of addressing reliance on dollar-backed tokens. Nathanael Christian, CEO of IDRX, warned that over 99% of Indonesian crypto investors use dollar-backed stablecoins, effectively channeling rupiah into U.S. Treasuries. Similarly, Andrew Hidayat of COIN stressed that recognition of stablecoins as legal tender could open the door for seamless cross-border payments.

Indonesia Crypto Tax Reform and Investor Confidence

Indonesia’s new tax regime, eliminating VAT and introducing a 0.21% final income tax, marks a pivotal reform. The simplified system creates greater certainty for investors and exchanges. However, if the rate is seen as high compared to global hubs, there’s a risk traders may shift offshore.

AML, KYC, and Crypto Onboarding in Indonesia

OJK’s stricter AML and KYC rules have reshaped onboarding. Exchanges are adopting tiered onboarding models—automated e-KYC for small traders and enhanced due diligence for larger accounts. While compliance costs rise, the move is expected to improve trust and professionalism in the long run.

Indonesia Crypto Adoption: Building a Sustainable Future

Despite stricter regulation, Chandra remains optimistic about Indonesia’s trajectory. Clear rules, taxation reforms, and investor protections can attract institutions and build trust. If applied proportionately, these measures will ensure sustainable adoption without driving users offshore.

Web3 developer Febi Mettasari echoed the sentiment, urging that regulatory support also extend to blockchain builders, so Indonesia doesn’t fall behind in Web3 adoption.

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

bell icon Subscribe to News
subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

PENDLE is currently trading at $5.73, reflecting a 4.89% decline. The circulating supply is 167,719,000 PENDLE, giving it a market capitalization of $998.9 million. Despite the recent dip, the token has shown resilience, attracting attention from investors seeking DeFi opportunities. Since the last seven days, Pendle has gained 6.21%, showing immense buying momentum. Its current […]
DeFi
DEFI$0.001696-2.02%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01317-4.35%
Pendle
PENDLE$5.446-8.73%
Share
Tronweekly2025/08/25 15:00
Share
Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/ethereum-btc-market-narrative-shift/
Bitcoin
BTC$111,562.18-2.75%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020358-0.36%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.423-2.80%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/25 15:08
Share
A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000

PANews reported on August 25 that @ai_9684xtpa monitored the band address 0x54d...e6029. After ten days of adjustment, two hours ago, 10 million USDT was spent to buy 2123.14 ETH on the chain at $4,710. A limit sell order of $4,800 was then placed. If sold, a profit of $191,000 would be made, but there is still a floating loss of $178,000.
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1729-5.82%
Ethereum
ETH$4,601.36-3.54%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 15:38
Share

Trending News

More

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000

New Zealand PM states the Reserve Bank should have trimmed the Official Cash Rate more points.

From zkVM to the Open Proof Market: RISC Zero and Boundless Analysis